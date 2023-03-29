Xoriant X-CELERATE Insights Analytics Solution Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to X·CELERATE Insights to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoriant announced the availability of its X·CELERATE Insights analytics solution in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. Xoriant customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Built on the Microsoft Azure services, including Azure IoT Hub, Azure IoT Edge, Azure Machine Learning, Azure Cognitive Services, Azure Cosmos DB, and Power BI, X·CELERATE Insights is a data prism for enterprises.

Enterprises from the retail, healthcare, manufacturing, or financial services industries can harness the power of X·CELERATE Insights to contextualize their organizational data. They can customize this data to effectively visualize their operation-specific key metrics to make strategic decisions to bolster their business processes.

X·CELERATE Insights imports data from various proprietary systems to cloud data lakes or warehouses like Azure Data Lake for contextual correlation. It then integrates the data with different systems and technologies and pulls in the data using low-code technologies. The solution uses analytics and machine learning to analyze the data brought to the cloud and presents the data graphically using low-code dashboards that offer customizable graphs and charts. IT, operations, and LOB teams can make informed decisions and take strategic actions with these valuable insights.

Xoriant, a global product engineering, software development, and technology services company headquartered in Silicon Valley, is a trusted Microsoft Solutions Partner specializing in Data & AI, Security, Infrastructure, and Digital & App Innovation. Xoriant is accelerating the deployment, development, and optimization of Microsoft technologies to deliver innovative business-critical technology solutions. They have assisted clients across industries with the proven combinations of Azure, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365 services, and related Microsoft products for over two decades. It has several customizable solutions, proofs of concept, and consulting offers on the Azure Marketplace.

"Our X·CELERATE Insights solution on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace showcases our commitment to innovation and technical excellence and expands our reach to a global audience. With Microsoft's reliability and robust technology, our solution can deliver unparalleled value to our customers and help them achieve their desired business outcomes," said Kimber Chevalier, Director of Alliances, Xoriant.

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, "We're pleased to welcome X·CELERATE Insights to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace connects companies seeking innovative cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Learn more about Xoriant X·CELERATE Insights on its page in the Azure Marketplace. Contact Xoriant directly for information on custom private plans available through the Azure Marketplace.

About Xoriant

Xoriant is a Silicon Valley-headquartered digital product engineering, software development, and technology services firm with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia. From startups to the Fortune 100, we deliver innovative solutions, accelerating time to market and ensuring our clients' competitiveness in industries like BFSI, High Tech, Healthcare, Pharma, Industrial Manufacturing, Retail, Telecommunications, and Automotive.

Across all our technology focus areas—digital product engineering, DevOps, cloud, infrastructure and security, big data and analytics, data engineering, management, governance, and IoT—every solution we develop benefits from our product engineering pedigree. It also includes successful methodologies, framework components, and accelerators for rapidly solving important client challenges. For 30 years and counting, we have taken great pride in our long-lasting, deep relationships with our clients. For further information about Xoriant, please visit www.xoriant.com.

