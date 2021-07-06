Xoxoday Empuls: Helping Companies Engage Employees in the Remote World of Work

SAN FRANCISCO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Employee engagement was a focus area in the pre-Covid era, but it gained utmost importance during the pandemic. Xoxoday's Empuls, an all-in-one employee engagement platform , allows companies to genuinely engage remote employees.

In March 2020, every company was forced to rethink the way they work. This was uncharted territory for CXOs and People Leaders globally. The world of work transitioned from the office to home. At Xoxoday, we recreated our physical workplace digitally using Empuls and ensured our employees continued to be motivated, engaged, and happy.

Who are the winners in remote work: People & Culture

The disruptions of 2020 brought a never-before-seen focus on employee engagement practices. Gallup's data shows that U.S. employee engagement increased from 36% in late 2020 to 39% in January 2021. Employees are now connecting over social intranets to collaborate and stay connected. As a result, we saw over 75% monthly active users and 90% NPS scores for our products in 2020-21.

Companies that remained resilient during the pandemic had one thing in common - their people and culture. Companies lagging in people and culture practices started readily investing in their people. The demand for Empuls increased for various countries and even orthodox sectors. We acquired more than one client every day and helped them succeed during the pandemic.

Empuls | Motivate, Empower & Engage your Employees | By Xoxoday

Empuls, a holistic employee engagement platform

Empuls stands out as a holistic solution. As a result, companies don't have to invest in separate solutions. Empuls provides a social intranet platform for employee communication, alignment, and celebration. Surveys allow you to measure employee engagement and seek proactive feedback to progressively build a great workplace. Recognition and rewards let you build a culture of appreciation and reinforce positive behaviors. You can create multiple moments of celebration by giving rewards for employee milestones, good performance, customer wins, etc.

An investment in Empuls is an investment in your people. Take care of your employees and they'll take care of your customers and business.

About Xoxoday: Xoxoday is an all-in-one technology platform to reward and engage employees, channel partners, sales, and consumers. Xoxoday has been recognised as Best Tech-HR platform by People Matters, Top 50 Fastest-Growing Tech-companies by Deloitte, Top 10 SaaS start-ups by Oracle, Top 100 SME by Govt. of India, FT top 100 tech companies 2020, and Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020.

