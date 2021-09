Xoxoday Rewards for employees via HCM, HRMS and LMS platforms

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building a rich reward and incentive program can reduce employee attrition by up to 40%, according to Forbes, and serve an excellent purpose of engaging the top performers and boosting employee morale. Incentives also help achieve L&D goals by reducing course-drop off rates massively, according to numerous studies.

Today, rewards and incentives have become a horizontal need to complete various vertical solutions such as HRMS, LMS and HCM systems. With Xoxoday, SAAS businesses can add rewards to their core product, thus making their product more sticky and increasing their users' lifetime value (LTV).

Consumers are also demanding solutions that let them send out rewards from the flow of work. Xoxoday's integration with HRMS, HRIS, LMS, or HCM softwares allows HR admins to instantly acknowledge the excellent job done by employees.

While Xoxoday takes care of the holistic reward catalog that considers employees' preferences, companies can focus on the larger picture and calculate ROI by measuring the analytics from the tools they already use.

Suparna from TheMathCompany, who uses Darwinbox to reward their employees, says, "Xoxoday enabled the 'Power of Choice' to our employees who redeemed vouchers across multiple brands globally, thus providing a delightful end-user experience for our staff."

More than 100 companies globally use Xoxoday's HRMS, HCM and LMS reward integrations with platforms such as SAP SuccessFactors, DarwinBox, ZohoPeople, Namely, Beekeeper, Upside LMS, Smartup, and others to handle employee rewards for various use cases, with 1 million gifts distributed so far.

Used by 2.5 million users, Xoxoday simplifies the rewarding process for businesses and makes rewards delightful for end-users. Users are spoilt for choice with a catalog that spans 100+ countries , including 5000+ experiences, 4000 gift cards, and more.

Xoxoday has been awarded many laurels such as 'Best Tech-HR platform by People Matters,' 'Top 50 Fastest-Growing Tech-companies by Deloitte,' 'Top 10 SaaS start-ups by Oracle, Tie50 Winners 2021, and Winner of Unicorn Battle Asia 2021.

