SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XP Health, a company dedicated to democratizing vision care with a digital-first vision benefits platform, announced today a new partnership with Bell Bank and the addition of new Chief Marketing Officer Cynthia Spitalny to grow its leadership roster. The Company also recently launched a new $0 copay benefit.

XP Health currently covers more than 250,000 people and has seen an 8,100 percent growth in the last two years since launching their platform, expanding from 30 to 2600+ customers, including DocuSign, Navistar, Chegg, Sequoia Consulting, and strategic partner Guardian Life Insurance. XP Health's vision benefits provide reduced to no-cost frames with a market leading selection.

XP Health continues momentum with new Bell Bank partnership and addition of a CMO to its leadership roster Post this

XP Health has signed a contract with Bell Bank, based in Fargo, N.D., one of the nation's largest family- and employee-owned banks with more than $14 billion in assets, to provide vision benefits for more than 2,000 employees.

"Bell Bank is pleased to announce that XP Health has been selected as our new vision provider; XP Health's approach to vision coverage is different than traditional insurance plans - in a good way," said Amy Perrin, vice president/human resources director of operations, Bell Bank. "The employee experience is at the center of it all, highlighted by special online features including the ability to try on glasses virtually, and access to a wide range of discounted products to choose from. Going shopping for glasses just got fun!"

"We're proud to add these new partnerships, which demonstrate continued growing interest in vision benefits and vision care among employers and payors," said Antonio Moraes, CEO, and co-founder of XP Health. "Among the great things happening at XP Health is the expansion of our leadership roster with seasoned industry veterans from leading insurance and healthtech organizations. We are excited that Cynthia Spitalny is joining us as chief marketing officer, bringing strategic marketing experience to XP Health during a crucial time in our growth."

A full-stack marketing and strategy health and tech executive with more than 20 years of experience in both global and national markets, Spitalny has a specialty in healthcare and wellness for B2B, B2C/DTC, B2B2C. A former STEM PhD, she is an award-winning marketer with one IPO and two strategic exits during her career. She is also a former wellness guest writer for various national and local publications. Spitalny earned a bachelor's degree in molecular biology from the University of Connecticut and attended the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine's PhD program in immunology.

Spitalny joins recent hires Ryan VanOverbeke (former CRO at Vimly) as chief commercial officer and Joel Alperstein (former president and CFO at Avesis) as chief financial officer.

Adding to XP Health's growing appeal and momentum, in fall of 2023 the organization launched a new coverage model. In the new model, eye exams have a $0 copay and all glasses come with doctor recommended lenses, which include advanced blue-light protection, advanced anti-glare protection, UV protection and scratch-resistant coating, for $0.

"These features are more expensive to provide so most vision benefits packages do not include this as the baseline of care. It's these elevated employee and employer benefits, combined with advantageous new partnerships and key leadership additions, that we believe are providing momentum and fueling our growth. It's why XP Health is appealing to new investors like Rebecca Lynn" says Moraes.

Lynn, who appeared five times on the Forbes Midas List and is founder and general partner at Canvas Ventures offered, "For the 5 billion people who require some form of vision correction, vision care is an outdated, confusing, and expensive experience. XP Health is reimagining what is possible through its digital-first platform that leverages AI, AR, and customer-centric design. I believe Antonio and his growing leadership team are on a strong trajectory, building the partnerships that will make these important benefits much more accessible."

About XP Health

XP Health democratizes access to high-quality, delightful experiences in vision care that double coverage and reduce costs. It is a digital-first vision platform focused on eye exams and eyewear that uses customer-centric design and technology to create a better member experience and improve access. XP Health was founded to combat the often confusing, expensive, and frustrating experiences common with vision care and vision insurance. XP Health was named to Fast Company's 2021 list of "The World's Most Innovative Companies," and over the past year has expanded from 30 to 1500+ customers, including DocuSign, Navistar, Chegg, Sequoia Consulting, and strategic partner Guardian Life Insurance. To learn more visit xphealth.co .

About Bell Bank

Founded in 1966 and headquartered in Fargo, N.D., Bell Bank (Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender) is one of the nation's largest family- and employee-owned banks, with more than 2,000 employees and $14 billion in assets. Bell, which offers personal and commercial banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance, has full-service bank locations in Minnesota, North Dakota, and Arizona as well as mortgage offices in multiple states.

Driven by a mission of "happy employees, happy customers," Bell's award-winning culture includes giving employees money for causes they care about through its Pay It Forward program, which has donated more than $28 million to people and organizations in need since 2008. Bell was named to the Fortune® list of America's 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2022 and in 2023 was named to People magazine' list of 100 Companies That Care.

Media Contact

Ivy Cohen

Ivy Cohen Corporate Communications

(212) 399-0026

[email protected]

SOURCE XP Health