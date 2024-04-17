XP Health's 20/20 VISIONaries builds awareness and access to a key barrier to reading: prescription glasses

Launch with the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA will equip children in need with eyeglasses that are essential when learning to read

SAN CARLOS, Calif. and TAMPA, Fla., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XP Health, a company dedicated to democratizing vision care with a digital-first vision benefits platform, announced today the formation of "20/20 VISIONaries: An XP Health Social Impact Initiative" a new program to combat childhood illiteracy. Childhood literacy impacts more low-income families and groups with 70 percent of low-income fourth grade students being unable to read at a basic level, according to the National Literacy Institute . When children are unable to see due to low access to vision care services or glasses, they are unable to read and ultimately not able to uplift themselves from their circumstances.

To kick off the initiative, XP Health will begin with a donation of prescription glasses to help at least 100 low-income children in Tampa, Florida, with plans to grow the program to larger numbers of children in subsequent years. XP Health is partnering with the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA, whose YMCA READS! literacy and mentoring program for kindergarten through third grade students works to improve a child's reading to achieve grade level performance.

The recipients of XP Health's initial prescription eyeglass donation attend Sulphur Springs PK-8 Community Partnership School in the Head Start program, located in north central Tampa where most of the children come from low-income families that often don't have access to vision care. The children will participate in the same digital experience as any XP Health member: visiting the digital platform, experiencing a virtual try-on experience personalized for each child based on face scan and style preferences, and choosing their prescription glasses. XP Health's all-in-one digital platform uses AI to precisely match users to recommended frames based on their unique size, shape, and style preferences.

The finished prescription eyeglasses will be delivered to the students by the end of April, in time for state standardized tests. An additional cohort of students will also receive prescription glasses during July ahead of the new school year.

Eye Q Eyewear, Inc., a local Tampa Bay headquartered company, is donating one pair of eyeglass frames for every child participating in 20/20 VISIONaire at the Tampa YMCA this month. The participants will pick out their favorite pair from a variety of Dr. Seuss branded eyewear, a brand that emphasizes building confidence and improving literacy for children. Eye Q is providing the frames free of charge to XP Health for prescription lens fulfillment.

"Vision is one of the most underserved areas for our families, so being able to close this gap with XP Health in service to childhood literacy means so much to us and the families we serve," said Candace Culver, VP of Community Partnerships for the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA. "This will reduce a key barrier to reading and improve literacy rates."

"One of the barriers to being able to read is access to prescription glasses, and XP Health is proud to contribute to alleviating the problem by raising awareness of the need for childhood vision care and providing greater access to eyeglasses," said Antonio Moraes, CEO, and co-founder of XP Health. "20/20 VISIONaries" pairs our company's core expertise and purpose-driven mission with the need to build understanding about how crucial vision care is in order to facilitate good reading skills and successful lives."

About XP Health

XP Health democratizes access to high-quality, delightful experiences in vision care that double coverage and reduce costs. It is a digital-first vision platform focused on eye exams and eyewear that uses customer-centric design and technology to create a better member experience and improve access. XP Health was founded to combat the often confusing, expensive, and frustrating experiences common with vision care and vision insurance. XP Health was named to Fast Company's 2021 list of "The World's Most Innovative Companies," and over the past year has expanded from 30 to 2,600+ customers, including DocuSign, Navistar, Chegg, Sequoia Consulting, and strategic partner Guardian Life Insurance. To learn more visit xphealth.co .

About the Tampa Y

The Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA is a cause-driven 4-star charity, strengthening Hillsborough and East Pasco communities for over 130 years, through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Across the Association, 14 facilities engage 250,000+ men, women and children — regardless of age, income or background — to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve our community's health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. The Tampa Y has long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but to deliver, lasting personal and social change.

About Eye Q Eyewear

Celebrating 30 years in business, Eye Q is a second-generation, family-owned and operated frame manufacturer and wholesale distributor located in sunny St. Petersburg, Florida. Eye Q is committed to delivering the highest quality products that uphold our dedication to great value and styling. Our design team is constantly creating fashion-forward styles to fit the needs of eyeglass wearers around the world. We provide personalized customer service and are dedicated to producing high-quality products at the lowest possible prices.

