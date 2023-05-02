XP League Named Top New and Emerging Franchise on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2023 List

Leading Esports Brand Debuts on List After Just Three Years of Franchising

DALLAS, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XP League, the first and largest esports franchise in North America, and part of the youth enrichment growth-focused platform Unleashed Brands, was recognized as one of 2023's Top New and Emerging Franchises in the May/June issue of Entrepreneur magazine. The list highlights some of the strongest companies that have begun offering franchise opportunities since 2018. Out of 150 brands included on the list, XP League was ranked at No. 97.

"Being recognized by Entrepreneur as a top franchise in only three years of operation is a significant accomplishment for us," said Jay Melamed, XP League Brand President. "This award is a reflection of all the hard work of our franchisees, leadership teams and employees who are to committed to providing top-notch and effective esports experiences to youth across the nation. XP League is growing and we are excited to reach more milestones in 2023."

Entrepreneur's Top New and Emerging Franchises ranking is derived from data submitted to the magazine's annual Franchise 500® and reflects the brand's commitment to understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace. To make it onto the 2023 list, companies must have been offering a franchise opportunity for five years or less and were evaluated using various data points such as unit growth, startup costs and fees, training and support, the parent company's financial stability, and brand strength.

XP League's inclusion on the list is a testament to the company's early success with building the best-in-class esports experience for youth. The brand offers a nine-week seasonal program, including one practice and one match a week. Each team is led by a coach who focuses on teaching resiliency, teamwork, and sportsmanship in addition to gaming skills. By integrating these values into the core format of its programming, XP League has become a top choice for families and entrepreneurs when it comes to youth esports.

Since launching in 2020, XP League is growing rapidly throughout the United States with more than 40 franchised locations and is always looking for entrepreneurs to fulfill its mission. For more information about XP League franchise opportunities, visit franchise.xpleague.com.

About XP League

XP League is the first-to-market youth esports league franchise that bridges the gap between conventional youth athletics and competitive esports. XP League provides an innovative program that fosters social skills and sportsmanship through a positive, certified coach-led structure. Launched in September 2020, XP League has quickly grown to become the first and largest esports franchise concept in the U.S. and Canada.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands, currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101, and Premier Martial Arts and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.UnleashedBrands.com.

