Xpect Solutions Acquires GovDefender, Expanding Capabilities to Deliver Digital Transformation Solutions for Federal Law Enforcement

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xpect Solutions, a premier systems integrator with over 20 years of experience delivering advanced technology solutions to federal agencies, and a NewSpring Holdings Platform Company, today announced the acquisition of GovDefender, a highly regarded leader in digital transformation, systems modernization, and enterprise IT web, mobile and application development. This strategic acquisition enhances Xpect Solutions' ability to provide comprehensive, innovative, and secure technology solutions for federal law enforcement and national security customers.

Founded by Josh Baze, a next-gen solutions architect, GovDefender is an expert in developing secure digital media intake solutions that enable the rapid processing of public-submitted digital content, allowing federal agencies to solve crimes faster. GovDefender is comprised of a close-knit team of subject matter experts, all of which are known for their deep customer engagement and ability to identify and address gaps in enterprise IT environments.

"This acquisition represents a significant milestone for Xpect Solutions," said Yusuf Abdul-Salaam, CEO of Xpect Solutions. "Josh Baze and his team's visionary methodology transcends industries and challenges, offering a universal framework that transforms any system into a seamless, future-ready operation. Their unique ability to craft disruptive technical solutions that can be deployed at mission speed will deliver unmatched efficiency, automation, and secure outcomes for our agency partners. Together, we'll equip federal law enforcement and national security agencies with the confidence to test innovation with minimal risk and embrace the changes necessary to navigate an ever-evolving threat landscape, ensuring they remain one step ahead."

Integrating GovDefender's expertise in cloud architecture, UI/UX, security and compliance, and threat assessment with Xpect Solutions' established reputation for tackling complex challenges will enable the combined entity to deliver unparalleled end-to-end enterprise technical solutions. This includes advanced web and mobile development, application modernization, secure cloud and network architecture, as well as modernization and governance.

This is Xpect Solutions' first M&A transaction after NewSpring Holdings acquired the company in October 2024. "Our government partners face increasing pressure to modernize legacy systems while integrating emerging technologies to meet evolving mission requirements," said Chris Blahm, NewSpring Holdings Federal Operating Partner and Xpect Solutions Board Member. "Through this transaction, we are helping our agency partners navigate this critical transition and accelerate their adoption of new technology to enable system modernization."

"I'm incredibly excited about this partnership," said Baze. "Having worked with Xpect Solutions' executive leadership team for over 15 years, I've seen their dedication to mission success, transparency, and customer focus firsthand. Partnering with a company that shares our values and commitment to the mission is a tremendous opportunity for our team. I'm thrilled that our employees will gain access to expanded resources and back-office support, empowering us to partner and take on even greater challenges and deliver unmatched value to our federal customers."

About Xpect Solutions

Xpect Solutions is a leading provider of Enterprise IT services focused on supporting federal government agencies. The company offers a wide range of solutions, including cybersecurity, cloud services, network infrastructure, and data center management. They emphasize secure and reliable technology tailored to meet the complex requirements of federal entities, ensuring mission-critical operations run smoothly. Xpect Solutions is known for its strong expertise in network engineering, helping agencies protect sensitive data and comply with federal standards through end-to-end services from risk assessment and security architecture to continuous monitoring and incident response.

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's majority investment strategy focused on sector-specific platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $3.5 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

About NewSpring Holdings' Federal Investment Strategy

NewSpring Holdings' expansion into the Federal sector reflects a strategic, multi-platform investment approach focused on scaling companies that deliver critical services and solutions to address the complex and evolving needs of the U.S. Government. Since 2023, NewSpring Holdings has established three distinct federal platforms: BCore, C Speed, and Xpect Solutions, each providing unique and differentiated technical solutions. To further enhance these efforts, NewSpring Holdings has formed a Federal Advisory Board to provide strategic guidance, address industry challenges, and develop mission-aligned solutions for its federal partners. These platforms build on the success of Avantus Federal, which was sold for $590 million in 2022.

