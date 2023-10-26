XPEL Announces Two New Additions to Leadership Team

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XPEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XPEL), a global provider of protective films and coatings, is pleased to announce two new executive hires: Tony Rimas, VP of Revenue and Kim Steiner, VP of People Services.

Rimas will lead XPEL's global sales team, partnerships and commercial strategy. He has a wide range of experience in many segments of the automotive industry including retail, financial services, aftermarket and fleet services. Previously, he was President of Repairify and CEO of its RepairOnDemand division; he was also the co-founder and Managing Partner of FM Capital and Director of Operations of the Red McCombs Automotive Group.

Rimas is currently Chairman of NitroFill, Managing Partner of AuctionXM and recently joined the board of Work Truck Solutions. His technical background and education include degrees in Chemistry and Physics, as well as certifications from the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Dealer Candidate Academy. Rimas will report to XPEL CEO, Ryan Pape.

In addition, XPEL has named Kim Steiner as its new Vice President of People and Culture. In this role, Steiner will be responsible for shaping the human resource program and people strategies while growing the global capabilities of the function.

Steiner brings extensive global HR experience to XPEL. In her most recent role, she was responsible for leading HR for E&J Gallo's U.S. Sales Organization. Prior to that, she was Vice President of HR Americas at Otis Elevators and spent 21 years at General Electric in HR and Engineering leadership roles.

Steiner holds a BS degree in Chemical Engineering as well as an MBA from The Pennsylvania State University.

"As our sales growth and product expansion continues, we also continue to expand our leadership team," said Ryan Pape, XPEL's President and CEO. "Tony and Kim are wonderful additions. They fit well in our culture and are already making valuable contributions. I look forward to working with them."

Both appointments are effective immediately.

About XPEL, Inc.

XPEL is a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films, and ceramic coatings. With a global footprint, a network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, XPEL is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing high-quality products, leading customer service, expert technical support and world-class training. XPEL, Inc. is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol "XPEL".

