XPEL UNVEILS FIRST-EVER WINDSHIELD FILM AND NEW CARE PRODUCTS FOR RELIABLE SURFACE PROTECTION

Product Line Expansion Helps Ensure Customers Can "Protect Everything"

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, XPEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XPEL) a global leader in paint protection film, ceramic coatings, window tint films, and more, unveiled several exciting products that elevate the industry standard in asset protection, including XPEL's first-ever Windshield Protection Film and additions to their surface care product line.

XPEL's Windshield Protection Film helps avoid expensive windshield replacements, which average $1,000 per repair. Post this XPEL now offers Windshield Protection Film -- a clear, thin film applied to the outside of a windshield to help make it more impact-resistant and prevent costly rock chips, pitting and cracks. XPEL is expanding its robust chemical products line to include five all-new solutions that deliver premium surface care results that are safe to use on automotive, motorcycle and marine craft exterior surfaces, including exteriors treated with XPEL’s protective films and ceramic coatings.

XPEL WINDSHIELD PROTECTION FILM

For the first time in the company's history, XPEL is offering Windshield Protection Film. This clear, thin film is applied to the outside of a windshield to help make it more impact-resistant and prevent costly rock chips, pitting, and cracks. The added protection gives owners peace of mind by helping them avoid expensive windshield replacements, calibration fees and insurance premium increases, which according to Kelley Blue Book, costs an average of $1,000.

XPEL Windshield Protection Film is a high-quality film with excellent optical clarity that does not reduce visibility or impact how windshield sensors perform. It is designed to be professionally applied by expert XPEL dealers across the country and is backed by the brand's renowned quality.

CARE PRODUCTS

XPEL is expanding its robust chemical products line to include five all-new solutions that deliver premium surface care results that are safe to use on automotive, motorcycle and marine craft exterior surfaces, including exteriors treated with XPEL's protective films and ceramic coatings. These new products include WASH SOLUTION, FOAM SOAP, PANEL PREP SPRAY and WATERLESS WASH:

XPEL WASH SOLUTION is a premium cleaning solution that is tough on grime but gentle on paint and is specifically formulated to lift and wash pollutants without stripping away previously applied XPEL ceramic coatings. The starting MSRP for Wash Solution is $17.95 for a 16oz bottle and it is also available in one and five-gallon sizes.



is a premium cleaning solution that is tough on grime but gentle on paint and is specifically formulated to lift and wash pollutants without stripping away previously applied XPEL ceramic coatings. The starting MSRP for Wash Solution is for a 16oz bottle and it is also available in one and five-gallon sizes. XPEL FOAM SOAP delivers deep cleaning power in an easy-to-use application, creating a rich, foamy lather that spreads out for total coverage. The solution's unique formula penetrates the surface area to break down and remove tough, stuck-on grime and the spray-on application and removal process helps reduce the risk of micro-scratches and swirl marks caused by traditional scrubbing methods. It is designed to be used with XPEL's BIG FOAM CANNON and a pressure washer. The starting MSRP for Foam Soap is $19.95 for a 16oz bottle and it is also available in one and five-gallon sizes.



delivers deep cleaning power in an easy-to-use application, creating a rich, foamy lather that spreads out for total coverage. The solution's unique formula penetrates the surface area to break down and remove tough, stuck-on grime and the spray-on application and removal process helps reduce the risk of micro-scratches and swirl marks caused by traditional scrubbing methods. It is designed to be used with XPEL's BIG FOAM CANNON and a pressure washer. The starting MSRP for Foam Soap is for a 16oz bottle and it is also available in one and five-gallon sizes. XPEL BIG FOAM CANNON brings heavy artillery to the detailing process. This water source attachment produces a steady stream of thick, foamy soap and effectively coats a surface in heavy suds from XPEL Foam Soap. It prioritizes eco-consciousness by minimizing soap and water usage while maximizing efficiency and performance. This product has an MSRP of $69.95 .



brings heavy artillery to the detailing process. This water source attachment produces a steady stream of thick, foamy soap and effectively coats a surface in heavy suds from XPEL Foam Soap. It prioritizes eco-consciousness by minimizing soap and water usage while maximizing efficiency and performance. This product has an MSRP of . XPEL WATERLESS WASH is perfect for those looking to maintain a flawless finish between detailed washes, as it keeps every vehicle's surface looking its brightest without a drop of water. This product works by encapsulating dust and mild dirt to avoid the risk of scratches and swirl marks and cleans surfaces without disturbing or diluting protective layers like waxes, sealants or XPEL ceramic coatings. The starting MSRP for Waterless Wash is $24.95 for a 16oz bottle and it is also available in one and five-gallon sizes.



is perfect for those looking to maintain a flawless finish between detailed washes, as it keeps every vehicle's surface looking its brightest without a drop of water. This product works by encapsulating dust and mild dirt to avoid the risk of scratches and swirl marks and cleans surfaces without disturbing or diluting protective layers like waxes, sealants or XPEL ceramic coatings. The starting MSRP for Waterless Wash is for a 16oz bottle and it is also available in one and five-gallon sizes. XPEL PANEL PREP helps to remove surface contamination before applying PPF or ceramic coating. The easy-to-use spray effectively removes oils, waxes, and other pollutants that can interfere with the bonding process of film or sealants—creating a "clean slate" during the preparation process for a seamless installation. The starting MSRP for Panel Prep is $17.95 for a 16oz bottle and it is also available in one and five-gallon sizes.

"At XPEL, we're known for offering the best, high-quality protective solutions on the market and we're continuing that legacy by expanding our portfolio with Windshield Protection Film and five new care products," said Chris DiMinico, XPEL's Director of Product. "These products reinforce our commitment to helping customers protect everything they value, whether that is their cars, homes, businesses, marine crafts and more. We know we have the perfect solution for their needs."

XPEL Windshield Protection Film will be available worldwide in Q3 2024. XPEL's new care products are immediately available for purchase in the United States and will be available worldwide in Q3 2024. For more information about XPEL's products or to purchase care products and find a dealer for Windshield Protection Film installation, please visit www.XPEL.com.

About XPEL, Inc.

XPEL is a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films, and ceramic coatings. With a global footprint, a network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, XPEL is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing high-quality products, leading customer service, expert technical support and world-class training. XPEL, Inc. is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol "XPEL".

SOURCE XPEL, Inc.