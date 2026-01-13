XPENG Accelerates Global Supply Chain Localization with Independent Teams in Europe and ASEAN in 2026

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XPENG is taking a decisive step in its global expansion by establishing dedicated, localized supply chain teams in Europe and ASEAN in 2026. This move deepens the company's "In Local, For Local" strategy, building on its existing overseas production, R&D, service, and data infrastructure to form a complete operational closed-loop in key international markets.

Following the launch of localized production projects in Europe and Southeast Asia in 2025, the new independent supply chain teams will be tasked with securing and managing regional supplier resources, enhancing operational efficiency, and dramatically improving supply chain responsiveness. The ultimate goal is to establish a deeply rooted local presence that enables local production for global supply, strengthening the resilience and competitiveness of XPENG's global industrial ecosystem.

Strategic Continuity: Closing the "Localization Loop"

The formation of localized supply chain teams marks the latest step in XPENG's systematic overseas strategy. The company has already laid a comprehensive foundation with three overseas production projects, a European R&D center, a Middle East parts warehouse, and plans for local data centers. This new initiative completes the "localization loop," integrating production, R&D, service, data, and now, supply chain management.

The strategy is delivering strong results. In 2025, XPENG's overseas deliveries soared to 45,008 units, a remarkable 96% year-on-year increase. The brand is now present in 60 countries and regions worldwide.

"We are confident that in the next ten years, half of XPENG's sales will come from global markets," said Mr. He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of XPENG.

Driving Efficiency, Cutting Costs, and Enhancing Experience

The localized supply chain structure is designed to create tangible benefits:

Cost Reduction: By fostering local procurement and supporting production hubs in locations like Malaysia for ASEAN and Austria for Europe, XPENG will significantly lower logistics and transportation costs.

Efficiency & Experience: Leveraging experience from its Middle East parts hub, the teams will optimize regional logistics networks. This will shorten delivery times and accelerate after-sales service, directly enhancing customer satisfaction and supporting further global growth.

Strategic Evolution: Global Layout, AI Empowerment, and Advanced Manufacturing

This supply chain expansion is part of a broader strategic upgrade focused on globalization, intelligence, and high-end manufacturing.

Beyond physical localization, XPENG is driving intelligent transformation by deploying AI across the supply chain. Pilot applications in team management and quality monitoring are underway, and the company is sharing low-cost AI inspection solutions and operational expertise with partners, fostering a stronger, collaborative ecosystem.

Furthermore, XPENG is leveraging its mature automotive supply chain to explore new frontiers in advanced manufacturing, including robotics and flying cars. An impressive 80% of partners from XPENG's automotive supply chain are being utilized in these new ventures. This technology reuse and industrial extension chart a new path for upgrading the automotive supply chain into high-end manufacturing, promising more technologically advanced products for consumers globally.

About XPENG

XPENG is committed to leading the transformation of future mobility through technological exploration, positioning itself as "Explorer of Future Mobility". Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, the company operates R&D centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Zhaoqing, and Yangzhou, and has established intelligent manufacturing bases in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou.

XPENG pursues a global strategy for research, development, and sales, with an R&D center in the United States and subsidiaries across multiple European countries. The company adheres to full-stack in-house development of intelligent driver-assistance software and the development of core hardware, delivering an exceptional intelligent driving and riding experience for users.

On August 27, 2020, XPENG officially listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: XPEV), raising funds in an IPO that set a record at the time for the global new energy vehicle industry. On July 7, 2021, the company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX: 9868), becoming the first Chinese new-energy automaker to achieve dual primary listings in both Hong Kong and New York.

For more information, please visit https://www.xpeng.com/.

