XPENG Invited to CVPR for the Third Time, Showcasing China's Advances in Physical AI to the World

DENVER, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XPENG (NYSE: XPEV, HKEX: 9868), a leading China-based high-tech company, kicks off its key presence at CVPR 2026 (The IEEE/CVF Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition). Dr. Xianming Liu, Head of General Intelligence Center at XPENG, spoke at the inaugural Workshop on Deployment of Foundation Models for Embodied AI (WDFM-EAI), sharing insights with global counterparts including Tesla, NVIDIA and Waymo. This marks XPENG's third attendance at the prestigious conference.

From Technical Concept to Mass Production: VLA2.0 Achieves Key Technical Breakthrough

Dr. Xianming Liu systematically deconstructed the evolution of XPENG's physical AI technology system, from concept validation and technical refinement to full-scale mass production. First unveiled at CVPR 2025, XPENG's in-house foundation model has now achieved a critical leap: VLA2.0 has entered formal mass production, marking an industry-leading closed loop from pre-research to commercial deployment. Within its first month, VLA2.0 set an industry milestone with over 50% assisted driving mileage share, establishing a new benchmark in China's assisted driving sector.

First Technical Blueprint for World Model Unveiled, Advancing Physical-World Foundation Models

Dr. Xianming Liu introduced the world model as another core pillar of XPENG's foundation model system. XPENG is developing a world model capable of Deliberative Reasoning, Controllable Generation, and Long-Horizon Forecasting. Rather than competing, the world model and VLA2.0 complement each other: VLA2.0 learns "how to act" from human driving, while the world model learns "how the world changes after an action" by predicting future states and scene evolution. Together, they form XPENG's Physical-World Foundation Model, essentially pursuing the same goal: building a sufficiently powerful foundation model for the physical world.

XPENG specifies these three core capacities as essential for qualified world models and autonomous driving. Its R&D team has published three papers: X-World, X-Foresight, X-Cache, detailing corresponding R&D approaches.

Continuing Validation of Scaling Law: XPENG Accelerates Large-Scale Rollout of Physical AI

In the 12 months ending March this year, XPENG's cluster delivered a 1,010% uplift in per-GPU training efficiency and a 4,360% gain in single-job training efficiency, while GPU hardware utilization climbed from 40% to 90%, matching benchmarks set by top-tier global AI firms.

As VLA2.0's capabilities continue to expand, XPENG is accelerating the large-scale deployment of its core Physical AI applications: VLA2.0, Robotaxi, and Humanoid Robots. The IRON humanoid robot is progressing toward mass production by the end of 2026, with plans to enter XPENG's offline stores as a shopping guide in Q1 2027.

Appendix: XPENG World Model Related Academic Papers

X-World Paper: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2603.19979

X-World Official Site: https://x-world-1.github.io/

X-Cache Paper: https://arxiv.org/abs/2604.20289

X-Cache Official Site: https://x-cache-1.github.io/en/

X-Foresight Paper: https://arxiv.org/abs/2605.24892

X-Foresight Official Site: https://x-foresight-1.github.io/en/

About XPENG

Founded in 2014, XPENG is a leading Chinese AI-driven mobility company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs, catering to a growing base of tech-savvy consumers. With the rapid advancement of AI, XPENG aspires to become a global leader in AI mobility, with a mission to drive the Smart EV revolution through cutting-edge technology, shaping the future of mobility.

To enhance the customer experience, XPENG develops its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) technology and intelligent in-car operating system in-house, along with core vehicle systems such as the powertrain and electrical/electronic architecture (EEA). Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, XPENG also operates key offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, and Amsterdam. Its Smart EVs are primarily manufactured at its facilities in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province.

XPENG is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: XPEV) and Hong Kong Exchange (HKEX: 9868).

For more information, please visit https://www.XPENG.com/.

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