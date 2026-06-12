XPENG X9 Tops Range and Charging Performance in World's Largest EV Test

—— 11% above WLTP to 646 km and 12m55s charge secure double victory at NAF El Prix Summer 2026

AMSTERDAM, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The XPENG X9 recorded the largest positive deviation from WLTP range and the fastest charging time among all vehicles tested in the summer edition of El Prix 2026, the world's largest independent electric vehicle test organised by the Norwegian Automobile Federation (NAF) and Motor magazine.

The seven-seater achieved the highest result among all 24 vehicles tested, delivering a leading 11.4% positive deviation versus its official WLTP range. In real-world conditions, it covered a total of 646 km and continued operating for more than 11 hours after the start of the test. NAF noted that the XPENG X9 "clearly stood out" in this year's range evaluation.

The X9 also delivered the fastest charging performance, going from 10% to 80% in 12 minutes and 55 seconds. At the El Prix Winter 2026 held in February, the model again topped the field at -10°C with a 12-minute charge. While Europe's current 400 kW charging infrastructure has yet to fully unlock the X9's maximum capability, the vehicle continues to achieve top-tier charging times across different environments.

The result makes the XPENG X9 the standout performer of El Prix and further demonstrates the real world benefits of XPENG's latest generation EV technology.

"Recording the largest WLTP range deviation and the fastest charging time is strong validation of the technology behind the XPENG X9," said Alex Tang, General Manager of International Business at XPENG. "Customers should not have to choose between long range and fast charging. The X9 delivers both, helping drivers spend more time on the road and less time waiting at a charger."

Held twice a year, El Prix is widely regarded as the world's largest independent comparison of electric vehicle range and charging performance. The results are closely followed by consumers, media and manufacturers across Europe.

The XPENG X9 is one of new XPENG models launching in Europe during 2026, with Norway serving as the first market. Combining long range capability, ultra‑fast charging and premium comfort for up to seven passengers, it plays a key role in XPENG's continued growth ambitions across one of the world's most advanced EV regions.

About XPENG

Founded in 2014, XPENG is a leading Chinese-born AI-driven mobility company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs, catering to a growing base of tech-savvy consumers. With the rapid advancement of AI, XPENG aspires to become a global leader in AI mobility, with a mission to drive the Smart EV revolution through cutting-edge technology, shaping the future of mobility. To enhance the customer experience, XPENG develops its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) technology and intelligent in-car operating system in-house, along with core vehicle systems such as the powertrain and electrical/electronic architecture (EEA). Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, XPENG also operates key offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, and Amsterdam. Its Smart EVs are primarily manufactured at its facilities in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province.

XPENG is listed at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: XPEV) and Hong Kong Exchange (HKEX: 9868).

For more information, please visit https://www.xpeng.com/.

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SOURCE XPENG