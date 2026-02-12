XPENG Makes First Appearance at World Governments Summit, Highlights AI-Driven Future of Mobility

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XPENG, a leading AI-driven mobility company, recently concluded its first participation at the World Governments Summit (WGS), marking an important step in the company's engagement with global policymakers and industry leaders shaping the future of mobility and artificial intelligence.

Dr. Brian Gu speaks at World Governments Summit

The World Governments Summit took place 3–5 February in Dubai, bringing together more than 6,000 participants, including 35 heads of state, 150 governments, and 500 ministers, making it the largest leadership gathering in the Summit's history. This year's Summit featured participation from global leaders including heads of state and government from Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas, alongside senior executives from globally-renowned companies such as Alibaba, Airbus, IBM, Ericsson, Waymo, and BlackBerry.

Advancing Physical AI and Intelligent Mobility

As part of the official program, Dr. Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and President of XPENG, joined a fireside chat on the "Age of Physical AI," discussing how AI-powered mobility is reshaping a landscape that has remained largely unchanged for almost a century, evolving from functional tools into intelligent guides that reduce cognitive load and help people navigate complex environments.

Dr. Gu shared XPENG's long-term conviction in Physical AI, highlighting how the integration of AI across vehicles, robotics, and broader mobility ecosystems is transforming transportation beyond electrification alone.

"Electrification changes the energy source, but it is intelligence that will truly change how people move and live," said Dr. Gu. "Over the next decade, autonomous driving and robotaxi services will become part of everyday life, driven by advances in AI technology and supported by evolving regulatory frameworks."

He outlined XPENG's full-stack AI approach, integrating hardware, software, data, and algorithms to develop intelligent systems that continuously learn from real-world conditions — spanning electric vehicles, autonomous driving, flying vehicles, and even humanoid robots.

Engaging with Global Leaders

During the Summit, Dr. Gu met with Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain, to exchange views on XPENG's global growth, innovation in EVs and AI-driven mobility, and opportunities to strengthen the company's European presence, including exploring future opportunities in Spain.

XPENG also held a series of meetings with policymakers and industry leaders to discuss future mobility trends, Physical AI, and opportunities across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions.

XPENG's debut at the World Governments Summit underscores the company's commitment to contributing to global dialogue on human-centered, intelligent mobility and the role of AI in shaping the next chapter of transportation.

