XPENG P7+ Makes Its European Debut at Brussels Motor Show, Showcasing Future-Ready Technology and Versatile Capability

BRUSSELS, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XPENG, a global technology company leading in AI-driven smart electric vehicles and innovation, unveils the XPENG P7+ to European audiences at the 2026 Brussels Motor Show. Marking the next milestone in XPENG's European journey, the P7+ arrives at a pivotal moment as the industry shifts from horsepower to brainpower mobility.

P7+ at Brussels Motor Show

Mr. He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of XPENG, said: "The launch of the XPENG P7+ represents our continued commitment to making advanced technology accessible to more people. From future-ready Turing chips to refined, luxurious design, we are excited for drivers to experience a vehicle built for the next era of intelligent mobility."

Future-Ready Intelligence for Today's Driving

Powered by the proprietary Turing AI chip architecture, the XPENG P7+ delivers up to 750 tera operations per second (TOPS) of AI computing power. This next-generation platform enables enhanced perception, rapid data processing and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) across a wide range of real-world scenarios, establishing a hardware foundation designed not only for today's driving needs, but for future software-defined capabilities.

As an AI-defined vehicle, the P7+ enables smooth lane changes, safe cruising and effortless parking, confidently managing complex traffic and road conditions.

Inside the cabin, a W-HUD head-up display projects essential driving information into the driver's line of sight, reinforcing both convenience and safety.

Powered by an 800V Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) 5C battery platform, the XPENG P7+ can charge from 10% to 80% in 12 minutes when connected to compatible high-power chargers.

Best-in-Class Design for Space and Luxury

With its athletic stance and streamlined profile, the P7+ measures 5,071 mm in length, 1,937 mm in width and 1,512 mm in height. This packaging results in 573 litres of luggage capacity, expandable to 1,931 litres with the rear seats folded.

Within the cabin, the P7+ delivers executive-grade luxury through premium materials. A microfiber velour headliner with a cashmere-like, skin-friendly texture is paired with perforated Nappa leather seats.

The XPENG P7+ incorporates extensive sound insulation measures, including up to 62 targeted noise reduction points, 26 cavity barrier materials and 36 sound-absorbing elements, creating a quiet and refined driving environment.

In Europe, For Europe: Manufacturing, Delivery, and Growth

Pilot production of the XPENG P7+ has been completed at Magna Steyr's facility in Graz, Austria. Following the New G6 and New G9, the P7+ becomes the third XPENG model to be produced and assembled in Europe.

Deliveries of the P7+ will begin from April across 25 European markets. Prices will differ depending on local taxes and regulations. The starting price is set at €43,990 (RWD Standard Range in Spain, Portugal and Italy), provided for reference only.

Building on its expanding product portfolio, XPENG delivered 22,787 vehicles in Europe last year, representing a 126% year-on-year growth. XPENG is now active in 26 European countries, supported by over 13 experienced local importers and dealer partners. This presence is reinforced by XPENG Germany R&D centre, which began operations in 2025, strengthening local innovation and engineering capabilities.

About XPENG

Founded in 2014, XPENG is a leading Chinese AI mobility company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets intelligent electric vehicles, catering to a growing base of tech-savvy consumers. With the rapid advancement of AI, XPENG aspires to become a global leader in AI mobility, with a mission to lead the intelligent electric vehicle revolution through cutting-edge technology, shaping the future of mobility. To enhance the customer experience, XPENG in-house develops its advanced driver assistance technology (ADAS) and intelligent in-car operating system, along with core vehicle systems such as powertrain and electrical/electronic architecture (EEA). Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, XPENG also operates UW offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, and Amsterdam. Its intelligent electric vehicles are mainly produced at its plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong Province.

XPENG is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: XPEV) and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX: 9868).

For more information, visit https://www.xpeng.com/.

