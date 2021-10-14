Xperi Named 2021 North American Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan

"Xperi designs and embeds software for audio system chipsets, thus supporting radio applications. It intelligently manages content and connections from home-to-car to anywhere in between," said Niranjan Manohar, Frost & Sullivan Research Director, Connected Cars and Automotive IOT. "Xperi's technology allows it to compete with technology majors by enabling automakers to offer differentiated in-vehicle entertainment. Its HD Radio and DTS technology can be installed across devices and features in more than 100 million vehicles manufactured by 44 major automakers."

Xperi's DTS AutoStage™ seamlessly combines terrestrial radio with Internet-delivered metadata and audio content to provide an integrated discovery experience.The platform is customized to create a unique, immersive and interactive listening experience and features content compiled from more than 48 countries. Furthermore, its connected radio ecosystem enables original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier I companies to build a feature-rich, scalable human-machine interface design that can work with vehicles' limited data and computer resources. DTS AutoStage is currently available in 60 countries, with content sourced from 78+ thousand radio stations, 100K+ broadcasts, 40+ million tracks, 4+ million albums, 1+ million artist bios, and more.

Xperi complements its product development efforts through a robust partnership and merger strategy that supports its global expansion. For instance, the company's recent collaborations with Japan's radiko and Germany's SWR have enabled it to combine metadata and content from Japan's and Germany's largest radio broadcasters. And its 2020 merger with TiVo contributed to the company's standing as a massive consumer and entertainment technology firm, with a diverse entertainment portfolio and one of the industry's largest intellectual property licensing platforms.

"In addition to being a market leader in the connected media industry, Xperi has opened up a new market space in connected audio services," noted Manohar. "Xperi designs, develops, and delivers technologies and services to growing markets, such as India, the Philippines, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Eastern Europe. Its cutting-edge technologies support both safety and comfort services and can be customized to suit customers' needs, positioning it for continued market expansion."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

