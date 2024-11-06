XpertDox Partners with Lone Star Circle of Care to Optimize Medical Coding Using AI

XpertDox teams up with Lone Star Circle of Care, a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), to improve charge-entry lag, reduce days in accounts receivable, and increase billing and coding efficiency.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XpertDox, an AI-powered medical coding solutions provider, has partnered with Lone Star Circle of Care, a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in Texas, to optimize the center's medical coding processes. This collaboration aims to reduce charge-entry lag, decrease the number of days in accounts receivable (AR), and ensure compliance with Medicare's FQHC coding and billing standards while improving overall revenue cycle efficiency.

For more than 15 years, Lone Star Circle of Care has provided essential healthcare services to underserved populations across Texas. It offers various services, including Pediatrics, Family Medicine, Behavioral Health, and Senior Care.

Revenue Cycle Improvement with AI-Powered Medical Coding
Recently, Lone Star Circle of Care implemented XpertCoding, which utilizes an AI-powered coding engine to automatically process Medicare Part A G-codes and Medicare Part B claims.

Dr. Tracy Angelocci, Senior Strategic Advisor for Clinical Innovation & Integration at Lone Star Circle of Care, remarked, "With XpertCoding's AI medical coding solution, we've cleared our claims backlog, improved our collections, and made our coding much more efficient. These improvements in our coding efficiency allow us to focus more on delivering high-quality care to underserved populations while remaining fully compliant with FQHC coding requirements."

Dr. Sameer Ather, CEO of XpertDox, emphasized the value of this partnership, "We're proud to partner with Lone Star Circle of Care to help them improve their operational efficiency. Our autonomous medical coding solution supports FQHCs in enhancing revenue cycle management while allowing them to focus on patient care."

The Impact of AI on FQHC Operations
The partnership with Lone Star Circle of Care demonstrates how adopting XpertCoding, an AI-driven medical coding solution, can streamline FQHC operations, enabling healthcare centers to enhance efficiency while continuing to deliver exceptional care. Additionally, with real-time data insights from the XpertCoding Business Intelligence Dashboard, Lone Star Circle of Care continuously monitors and optimizes its coding performance, ensuring accuracy and compliance across all providers and clinics.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, XpertDox specializes in AI-powered data analytics and autonomous medical coding software designed to optimize FQHC revenue cycle management. The partnership with Lone Star Circle of Care marks a significant advancement in using AI technology to streamline operations and improve care delivery in the FQHC sector.

For more information about XpertDox's AI-assisted medical coding software, please contact XpertDox at [email protected].

