XpertDox Teams Up with QuickVisit Urgent Care to Automate Medical Coding by Leveraging AI in Rural Clinics

XpertDox Partners with QuickVisit Urgent Care to Enhance Medical Coding Efficiency with AI-Powered Medical Coding Software

PHOENIX, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XpertDox, a leading AI-powered medical coding software provider, has announced a new partnership with QuickVisit Urgent Care, an urgent care service dedicated to underserved communities. This collaboration aims to streamline medical coding processes and optimize the revenue cycle in QuickVisit's urgent care clinics.

Established in 2020, QuickVisit Urgent Care offers accessible and affordable healthcare in rural regions, catering to patients of all ages. Currently operating clinics in seven cities across Texas and Iowa, QuickVisit is crucial in providing primary and urgent care services to those who need them most.

Sandy Jones, President of Operations at QuickVisit Urgent Care, highlighted the benefits of XpertDox's technology: "The implementation of XpertDox's AI-powered medical coding software has significantly enhanced our revenue cycle by reducing the charge entry lag to less than 48 hours and denials due to coding errors to less than 1%. This partnership has allowed us to prioritize patient care over administrative tasks, increasing provider and patient satisfaction."

Enhancing Medical Coding with AI

XpertDox's advanced medical coding software leverages natural language processing (NLP) and robotic process automation (RPA) to autonomously process and submit over 90% of medical claims within 24 hours.

Sameer Ather, CEO of XpertDox, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "We're thrilled to collaborate with QuickVisit Urgent Care to enhance their revenue cycle management. Our AI-driven solutions have reduced charge entry lag and improved coding accuracy, allowing QuickVisit to focus more on delivering quality patient care, which aligns with their mission to provide affordable and accessible healthcare in underserved areas."

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, XpertDox specializes in AI-powered data analytics and autonomous medical coding to improve healthcare revenue cycle management. For more information about XpertDox's AI-assisted medical billing and coding software, please contact XpertDox at [email protected].

