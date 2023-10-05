Xplor Spot Introduces Innovative AI Virtual Agent to Enhance the Dry Cleaning Customer Experience

This market-leading conversational AI solution empowers customers to inquire about concerns, get assistance 24/7, and resolve problems quickly and easily.

ATLANTA, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Xplor Spot – a leading business management software for the dry cleaning and laundry industry under Xplor Technologies – announced an innovative feature called Virtual Agent. This new feature can handle basic inquiries, enhancing efficiency for both businesses and customers as well as delivering a seamless customer experience.

Laundry and dry cleaning business owners are facing labor shortages, inflation, and rising costs. With these conditions making it harder to operate efficiently, business owners need quicker and easier issue resolution. Virtual Agent has already saved time for dry cleaning customers. For example, the average duration of a customer support call is 25 minutes. However, the average duration of an interaction with the Xplor Spot Virtual Agent is just 15 minutes.

Xplor Spot is pioneering a new era as the dry cleaning industry leader by introducing this state-of-the-art conversational AI customer service feature and platform. This innovation is set to revolutionize dry cleaning customer support. With round-the-clock accessibility, customers can conveniently seek assistance whenever they need it. Moreover, it equips users with self-help tools, granting them the autonomy to discover solutions independently. During standard support hours, customers can still effortlessly engage with live agents for personalized assistance if needed, ensuring a comprehensive customer service experience.

Xplor Spot's Virtual Agent feature is delivered by boost.AI, an enterprise platform known for enabling outstanding customer experiences with conversational AI, without requiring extensive technical support. This technology efficiently manages millions of interactions annually for leading organizations across sectors, including Xplor Spot.

Xplor Spot introduced Virtual Agent in response to feedback from dry cleaning business owners, to enhance their customers' satisfaction and provide their customers with quick access to resources. A first for the dry cleaning and laundry industry, this innovative addition increases customers' self-help options and offers diverse ways for them to interact with staff at dry cleaning businesses.

"We're embracing the future of AI-powered conversations with excitement, and we're thrilled to bring conversational AI to Xplor Spot customers," said Tom Beidle, CEO Personal Services at Xplor Technologies. "With an unwavering commitment to our users, we've listened to their valuable feedback and made the necessary changes, empowering dry cleaning business owners to accelerate their journeys in the world of business."

Virtual Agent is available now to Xplor Spot's dry cleaning customers.

About Xplor Technologies

Xplor Technologies is a global platform integrating SaaS solutions, embedded payments, and Commerce Accelerating Technologies to help businesses succeed. Xplor Technologies provides enterprise-grade SaaS solutions for businesses in "everyday life" verticals: Childcare & Education, Fitness & Wellbeing, Field Services and Personal Services. Xplor Technologies serves over 78,000 customers that processed over $36 billion in payments and operated across 20 markets in 2022.

Xplor Spot is a leading provider of SaaS business management solutions for the dry cleaning and laundry industry and has helped thousands of businesses improve productivity and increase revenue.

To learn more visit www.xplortechnologies.com.

