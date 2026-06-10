Xplor Technologies Acquires Bitlancer, Accelerating the Shift from Software Tools to AI-Powered Workflows

ATLANTA, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xplor Technologies ("Xplor"), a global leader in software, payments, and intelligent capabilities for everyday life businesses, today announced the acquisition of Bitlancer, a technology partner specializing in payroll automation and AI-powered tools purpose-built for fitness operators. The acquisition expands the capabilities Xplor can offer its customers, adding fully embedded payroll processing and AI-powered business automation tools directly within the verticalized SaaS platforms businesses already use to run their operations.

Bitlancer has built payroll and fitness automation tools that are widely used across the fitness industry. Their payroll processing and studio operations tools use AI to help fitness businesses pay staff, track performance, and operationalize decision-making through intelligent automation and predictive insights.

"What excites us about this next chapter is the combination of workflow automation and AI-powered intelligence. Bitlancer is demonstrating a clear vision for how vertical SaaS platforms can move beyond systems of record and begin actively helping owners and operators make smarter, more personalized decisions in real time," said Andy Swansburg, Chief Product Officer at Xplor Technologies. "This acquisition speeds up our ability to deliver on that vision for fitness businesses today, with a clear path to expand across Xplor's platform ecosystem. From fitness studios and gyms to field services and golf courses, Xplor customers benefit from smarter, faster, and highly automated payroll processing, actionable insights, and workforce management."

"We're thrilled to join Xplor and turbocharge Bitlancer's payroll automation and AI intelligence across Xplor's verticalized SaaS products. By embedding our technology directly into their connected platform ecosystem, we're excited to unlock massive value for business operators, helping them run more efficiently and scale with confidence," said Nitesh Goyal, Managing Partner at Bitlancer.

By integrating Bitlancer's capabilities, Xplor will enable businesses across Fitness and Leisure, Golf and Club, Recreation, Field Services and Education verticals to access embedded payroll processing, pay-for-performance compensation management, and AI-driven operational intelligence – all from within Xplor's connected platform ecosystem. The combined teams will build AI-native tooling for business operators, including natural-language reporting, automated payroll and compensation workflows, workforce optimization, performance benchmarking, and proactive insights designed to help businesses run leaner and grow with less manual overhead.

"Joining Xplor allows us to scale our vision significantly faster," said Rajan Chaudhry, Managing Partner at Bitlancer. "Together, we can bring modern payroll automation and AI-powered operational tooling to a much broader customer base while continuing to innovate for the fitness industry like we always have."

Following the transaction close, Bitlancer's team will remain with Xplor to lead the continued development and expansion of Xplor's embedded payroll and AI capabilities, driving innovation across the platform for customers and partners in all Xplor's everyday life verticals.

The acquisition reinforces Xplor's broader strategy of delivering platform-wide capabilities that extend beyond core business management software – helping businesses access integrated financial services, marketing solutions, operational automation, and AI-driven insights through a unified ecosystem experience.

Reed Smith served as legal advisor to Xplor.

For more information, visit www.xplor.com and www.bitlancer.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Xplor Technologies announce?

Xplor Technologies announced the acquisition of Bitlancer, a technology partner specializing in payroll automation and AI-powered tools for fitness businesses.

Why is Xplor acquiring Bitlancer?

The acquisition helps Xplor expand from core business software into more intelligent, AI-powered workflows by adding embedded payroll processing, workforce automation, and operational insights to its platforms.

What will this mean for Xplor customers?

Xplor customers will gain access to embedded payroll tools, compensation management, and AI-driven operational insights designed to reduce manual work, improve decision-making, and help businesses run more efficiently.

About Xplor Technologies

Xplor Technologies powers the experiences at the heart of everyday life. Through modern vertical software, embedded payments, and AI-powered capabilities, we help businesses in fitness, recreation, golf and club, field services, laundry, education, and other membership-based and service-based industries simplify operations, uncover insights, and elevate customer and member experiences. More than 130,000 businesses in 72+ countries rely on Xplor to run their day and get paid, processing over $47 billion in payments annually. Our connected ecosystem helps operators spend less time managing complexity and more time delivering the experiences that matter most.

Xplor is backed by world-class investors Advent International, Battery Ventures, Osprey Investors, and Silver Lake. To learn more visit: www.xplor.com.

About Bitlancer

Bitlancer develops workforce automation, payroll enablement, and AI-powered operational tools for the fitness industry, helping operators streamline compensation management and improve business performance. Its TribeEngine.Fit platform leverages AI to optimize staffing, scheduling, compensation, and business decision-making for boutique fitness operators, enabling studios to run more efficiently and scale with confidence. To learn more visit www.bitlancer.com.

SOURCE Xplor Technologies