Xplor Technologies Demonstrates Commitment to Field Services Sector by Acquiring Enterprise Selling Solutions

ATLANTA, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xplor Technologies , a global platform integrating software, embedded payments and Commerce Accelerating Technologies for "everyday life" businesses, has today announced it has agreed to acquire Enterprise Selling Solutions LLC (ESS) and its platform, HVACBizPro, to help Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) contractors improve their sales process. As U.S. businesses deal with rising inflation, supply chain, staffing, and logistics issues, it is increasingly important for field service operators to be able to produce quick, accurate, professional work proposals to protect their future revenue opportunities.

The acquisition of ESS sees Xplor's leading Field Service Management (FSM) software, FieldEdge, enhanced with a new professional proposal feature, Proposal Pro, which is underpinned by ESS' digital tools. Designed to help HVAC businesses grow, the acquisition will bring real-time equipment pricing to technicians in the field and office, and live AHRI1 data to the FieldEdge platform.

Founded in 2009, ESS was created to help HVAC contractors sell more effectively while in the field, using professional proposals and on-the-spot pricing. ESS offers a range of features for contractors including automated AHRI data matchups, HVAC load analyzing, multi-option quoting capabilities, and professional ticketing.

The acquisition opens the door for these features to be integrated within Xplor's FieldEdge platform, alongside a brand-new tool launching this week for customers – Proposal Pro. With an enhanced end-to-end sales enabling platform, HVAC businesses using FieldEdge can produce more professional, comprehensive proposals on-the-job, ensuring they convert more quotes and close more deals.

Xplor's HVAC business customers gain a professional, commercial-grade proposal tool packed with accurate and up-to-date pricing data, along with comprehensive equipment specifications and performance details. The new feature lets technicians offer tiered "Good-Better-Best" pricing options in an easy-to-understand format, which is a major upgrade to the "kitchen table" customer service experience – with transparent pricing bringing peace of mind to consumers. Businesses using HVACBizPro have reported time savings of up to 50% when preparing work proposals2.

"Our decision to acquire Enterprise Selling Solutions reflects our commitment to making life simple for field service professionals," said Cassie Fields, General Manager, Field Services at Xplor Technologies. "Through our seamless integration with HVACBizPro, Proposal Pro brings an easy-to-use, professional proposal tool and access to live AHRI data. This means our customers have everything they need to increase sales and profitability, by presenting professional proposals, saving time, and ultimately winning more projects."

ESS' co-founder and CEO DeWayne Gibson confirmed, "We are very excited to be a part of Xplor's commitment to HVAC contractors. The Proposal Pro integration with FieldEdge will change the way our contractors are operating daily. In a time when technicians are difficult to find, increasing the efficiency by winning more jobs in less time, means more money on the bottom line and a happier employee pool. ESS and FieldEdge users will have the best of both worlds."

Xplor also plans to leverage ESS' long-standing manufacturer and distributor relationships to attract new customers.

About Xplor Technologies

Xplor Technologies is a global platform combining SaaS solutions with embedded payments and Commerce Accelerating Technologies. Xplor provides enterprise-grade SaaS solutions for SMBs in "everyday life" verticals: Childcare & Education, Fitness & Wellbeing, Field Services and Personal Services – and a global, cloud-based payment processing platform.

With operations across North America, Australasia, Europe, and the United Kingdom, Xplor serves over 78,000 businesses that processed over $31 billion in payments, operating across 140 countries in 2021.

Xplor FieldEdge is a leading provider of SaaS business management solutions for the HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical industries, and has helped thousands of service-based organizations increase their sales performance and workforce productivity.

To learn more, visit www.xplortechnologies.com

About Enterprise Selling Solutions

Enterprise Selling Solutions (ESS) helps clients increase their revenue by improving their selling process and by bringing efficiency to their departmental functions, communications, and contributions. They bring innovative web-based solutions proven to increase their sales and ability to manage their company. Bringing a "Keep It Simple" philosophy to everything they do allows them to focus on the most important part of business – their clients. To find out more visit: https://entsellingsolutions.com/

1 Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute

2 https://entsellingsolutions.com/testimonials/

