Xplor Technologies Launches Xplor Pay, New Omni-channel Point-of-Sale Solution for Small-to-Medium-Sized Businesses

Xplor Technologies

31 May, 2023

ATLANTA, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xplor Technologies, a global platform integrating software, payments, and commerce accelerating technologies for "everyday life" businesses, today announced a new omni-channel point-of-sale solution for small to medium-sized businesses. The technology enables business owners to seamlessly operate, manage, and grow their company across all sales channels, regardless of the sector they operate in.

The National Retail Federation has forecasted that retail sales will grow between 4% and 6% this year.1 And in the first increase since January, retail sales rose in April, showing both month-over-month and year-over-year growth, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.2 To capitalize on this opportunity, it's vital for businesses to be able to accept payments quickly and securely, manage daily tasks more easily; and deliver a great experience to customers.   

Xplor Technologies has created a seamless way for small and medium-sized business owners to run and grow their company using a single, feature-rich, all-in-one technology solution tailored for the needs of various sectors, including restaurants, retail, health and beauty. Also known as Clearent, Xplor Technologies now offers omni-channel payment processing plus all the essential business management tools needed to simplify inventory, sales, marketing, scheduling, and employee management.

"For too long, small to medium-sized businesses have had to invest in multiple systems, and then deal with all the extra administration overhead this situation creates," said Matt Morrow, Chief Revenue Officer, Xplor Pay at Xplor Technologies. "Xplor Pay point-of-sale has everything a local business owner needs to operate more efficiently. Whether a business operates online, instore, or both, our new omni-channel technology is here to help customers manage their day-to-day more easily, and most importantly, never miss a sale."

With this launch, Xplor Technologies offers the powerful combination of secure and reliable payment processing alongside valuable features like online ordering, appointment booking, time and attendance, and marketing and loyalty tools. This unique combination will help businesses build lasting communities of buyers across all sales channels, and more easily promote their products and services to shoppers. The solution also provides the ability to reduce operating costs by making back-office tasks more efficient – business owners can see a complete view of sales activity and inventory, enabling them to identify their best sellers, busiest hours, and future opportunities.

"Tasks like bulk product uploads, setting employee permissions, and sending marketing and loyalty reward emails can take the average small to medium-sized business owner several hours each week. With Xplor Pay Point-of-Sale, these owners now have more time to focus on providing a great experience to their customers, and most importantly, understanding how to grow their business," ends Matt Morrow.

Xplor Technologies' new Xplor Pay point-of-sale product is available to U.S. retailers now. To learn more visit the website.

About Xplor Technologies

Xplor Technologies is a global platform combining SaaS solutions with embedded payments and Commerce Accelerating Technologies. Xplor provides enterprise-grade SaaS solutions for SMBs in "everyday life" verticals: Childcare & Education, Fitness & Wellbeing, Field Services and Personal Services – and a global, cloud-based payment processing platform.

With operations across North America, Australasia, Europe, and the United Kingdom, Xplor serves over 78,000 businesses that processed over $36 billion in payments, operating across 20 countries in 2022.

Xplor Pay (Clearent) allows merchants and partners to accept payments anywhere, anytime, with our complete range of payments solutions including point-of-sale, ecommerce, mobile, in-app, recurring billing, e-invoicing, and auto-reconciliation.

To learn more visit: https://www.xplortechnologies.com/

1 https://nrf.com/research-insights/nrf-forecasts#
2 https://www.census.gov/retail/sales.html

