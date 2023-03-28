Xplor Technologies' TrueCoach Partners with Lifework Education to Bring Life-Saving Training to Global Fitness Community

The collaboration will provide coaches, trainers, and instructors with exclusive training for emergency response, CPR and first aid programs

ATLANTA, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xplor Technologies, a global platform integrating software, payments, and Commerce Accelerating Technologies for "everyday life" businesses, announced today a partnership between TrueCoach, the number one online platform built for personal trainers, and Lifework Education, a leading healthcare training company. The collaboration will provide quality first aid and emergency education to the TrueCoach community – which includes more than 20,000 coaches at small businesses and local fitness studios around the world.

According to the American Heart Association (AHA), heart disease continues to be the greatest health threat to Americans and the leading cause of death worldwide. In most cases, heart disease is preventable when people adopt a healthy lifestyle, which includes not smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, controlling blood sugar and cholesterol, treating high blood pressure, and getting at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity a week.

As a national training partner of the AHA, the courses offered by Lifework provide the gold standard in first aid, Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and automated external defibrillator training using AHA courseware – giving coaches the critical skills and knowledge needed to respond to and manage a first aid or sudden cardiac arrest emergency until emergency medical services arrive. The goal is to create well-rounded coaches that can not only support their clients in their fitness journey with best-in-class programming, but also with the critical skills necessary for their clients' overall wellness and safety.

"We're pleased to bring our TrueCoach customers a new suite of resources in partnership with Lifework that will better prepare them for emergency response scenarios, and help instill trust in their clients," said Michelle Furniss, General Manager, Coach, Fitness & Wellbeing, at Xplor Technologies and a certified personal and qualified group fitness trainer. "By giving our customers more access to vital skills and education, we're helping more boutique gyms and small businesses keep their communities safe and potentially, save lives."

Founded in 2015, TrueCoach by Xplor was created to give coaches an easy-to-use app to manage both remote and in-person clients and remove the burden of unnecessary administration when running their business. Over 20,000 TrueCoach users globally currently tailor their workout programming to meet their clients' individual needs via workout builders, video exercise libraries, metric tracking, embedded payments, and real-time messaging.

"As a leader in healthcare education and emergency care certification, Lifework Education is thrilled to bring this partnership with TrueCoach to the health and fitness community," said Frank Swiger, CEO, Lifework Education. "With TrueCoach, Lifework can continue to expand the use of our national network of quality emergency care training, including CPR and first aid training, to the health and fitness industry in over 100 metro areas across the country. We are proud to be working with the TrueCoach team in our shared goal to save more lives."

TrueCoach users can find out more about their exclusive access to CPR and first aid training courses by visiting the Lifework website.

About Xplor Technologies

Xplor Technologies is a global platform integrating SaaS solutions, embedded payments, and Commerce Accelerating Technologies to help businesses succeed. Xplor provides enterprise-grade SaaS solutions for businesses in "everyday life" verticals: Childcare & Education; Fitness & Wellbeing, Field Services and Personal Services – and a global cloud-based payment processing platform. Xplor Technologies serves over 78,000 customers that processed over $36 billion in payments, operating across 20 markets in 2022.

Xplor Technologies' innovative SaaS solutions support fitness businesses of all sizes, from personal trainers and coaches to fitness studios, gyms, health clubs, along with leisure, sports and recreation centers, clubs, and federations. Products include Mariana Tek, Xplor Gym, Xplor Recreation, Xplor Triib and TrueCoach.

To learn more visit www.xplortechnologies.com

About Lifework Education, Inc.

Lifework Education is a leading healthcare training company with 100+ training sites across the United States, collectively graduating 4,000+ vocational and 70,000+ continuing education students per year.

Lifework is dedicated to helping students build and maintain the skills they need for successful careers, creating an exceptional place to work and grow for our team and making a tangible, positive contribution to our communities. Lifework's teams achieve some of the highest student graduation and certifying exam pass rates in our markets and is expanding in both geography and course offerings.

To find out more visit https://lifework.edu/about

SOURCE Xplor Technologies