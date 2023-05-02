Xplor Triib Adds NCFIT as First Programming Partner to Empower CrossFit and Functional Fitness Gyms

ATLANTA, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xplor Triib, the premier gym management software for the functional fitness community has today announced its official partnership with NCFIT, a leading fitness programming and coaching development provider. NCFIT is the first programming partner integrated with Xplor Triib, providing gyms with best-in-class affiliate programming and coaching development resources for CrossFit and functional fitness.

For the first time, Xplor Triib customers will be able to subscribe to NCFIT's programming, which includes detailed daily class plans, daily coaching and athlete videos, workout insights and bonus programs. These resources will help CrossFit gyms consistently deliver a wide variety of dynamic, quality workouts to their members, and reduce the time spent preparing individual fitness programs.

"With NCFIT, Xplor Triib is now one of the most comprehensive all-in-one solutions for CrossFit and functional fitness businesses," said Michelle Furniss, General Manager, Fitness & Wellbeing, at Xplor Technologies and a certified coach and group fitness instructor. "Running a gym has been challenging these past few years, because gym owners are constantly being asked to do more, with less. By providing quality affiliate programming, we're freeing up these gyms to focus on delivering more energizing experiences, professionalizing their coaching team, and developing strategies to build a successful business."

Access to NCFIT programming will allow CrossFit gym owners to outsource their workout programming, using expertly designed tools to improve skills development for their coaches and keep their members motivated – while freeing up time to work on other areas of their business. The combination of Xplor Triib and NCFIT creates an all-inclusive gym management experience, with business operations, membership management, support for fundraisers and events, and functional fitness programming, all in one platform.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Xplor Triib to bring the same amazing programming we use in our gyms to others around the world," said Jason Khalipa, CEO and founder of NCFIT, and a CrossFit elder statesman. "We've spent years carefully developing our resources for the community to make sure we provide fun, results-driven, motivational experiences for customers, and enable gyms to run better, more successful, and profitable operations."

"With affiliate workout programming I can offer my customers more variety, with high-quality workout programs which will keep them coming back to my gym. It's a win-win for everyone – my customers achieve their fitness goals more quickly, my coaches have more time for 1-2-1 instruction, and I get more hours back in my day," said Jenn Edwins, coach and owner of Phoenix Fitness of Greenville in South Carolina.

Founded in 2016, Xplor Triib was born from a love of CrossFit and a distinct appreciation for the community, accountability and supportive culture found in functional fitness. Xplor Triib was created by CrossFit experts to get hard-working gym owners back to doing more of what they love. Xplor Triib helps functional fitness gyms manage their business, excite their members, and deliver the fundraisers, events and products they need to grow their tribe.

For more information, visit Xplor Triib.

About Xplor Technologies

Xplor Technologies is a global platform integrating SaaS solutions, embedded payments and Commerce Accelerating Technologies to help businesses succeed. Xplor provides enterprise-grade SaaS solutions for businesses in "everyday life" verticals: Childcare & Education; Fitness & Wellbeing, Field Services and Personal Services – and a global cloud-based payment processing platform. Xplor Technologies serves over 78,000 businesses that processed over $36 billion in payments, over $36 billion in payments, operating across 20 markets in 2022.

Xplor Technologies' innovative SaaS solutions support fitness businesses of all sizes, from personal trainers and coaches to fitness studios, gyms, health clubs, along with leisure, sports and recreation communities, clubs, and federations. Products include Xplor Mariana Tek, Xplor Gym, Xplor Recreation, Xplor Triib and TrueCoach.

To learn more visit www.xplortechnologies.com

About NCFIT

NCFIT is a California-based fitness company that is dedicated to helping people live freely and fully outside the gym. With multiple Flagship gym locations located in the Bay Area, California, License Partner locations around the U.S., and a state-of-the-art fitness app, NCFIT offers a fitness program designed to meet the needs of individuals at any level of fitness.

In addition to providing world-class facilities and expert coaching, NCFIT also offers workout programming solutions for gym owners across the globe, making it easy for coaches to access high-quality workouts and development tools from anywhere in the world. Whether you're just starting your fitness journey or you're a seasoned athlete, NCFIT has the tools, resources, and expertise you need to achieve your goals and live your best life.

For more information, visit https://www.nc.fit/

SOURCE Xplor Technologies