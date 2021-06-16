Xponential Fitness Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of GO Launch with Millions of Streams

IRVINE, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xponential Fitness, a curator of leading boutique fitness brands, announced today promising first-year growth numbers for its streaming platform, GO , since the launch of the online subscription service last spring. Brands within the Xponential Fitness family include Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, AKT and STRIDE, all of which have a unique GO platform that can be accessed through each brand's individual apps. In the last 12 months, GO has seen the addition of video, audio, recovery, and even lifestyle content, and reports over 1.1M streams were completed by users. There are currently more than 2,200 online workout classes available in the GO library and that number continues to grow weekly.

This past November, Xponential announced the debut of the XPRO Team on GO, a diverse, highly-qualified team of fitness and wellness professionals who instruct GO's live and on-demand workouts. Six new XPROs have been added to the roster since the announcement including Lee Jimenez for YogaSix; Kelly Collins and Lauren Reid for STRIDE; Stevie Vladic for CycleBar; and Victoria Popoff and Allyson Gottfried for Club Pilates, bringing the total to 25 since the launch of GO.

"We couldn't be more pleased to see GO take off the way it did in its first year of operation and are very proud to see how well it complements our premier in-studio experience," said Garrett Marshall, President of Fitness Streaming at Xponential Fitness. "As the world starts reopening, Xponential is in a unique position to offer the best of both worlds in the boutique fitness industry with our diverse lineup of premium fitness brands and the accessibility to do what you want, when you want and where you want."

After a year of shutdowns, stay-at-home orders and social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the launch of GO has helped Xponential strengthen its digital presence and stay competitive in the fast-growing world of virtual fitness. GO provides an extension of each brand's premium experience, to complement Xponential's premium in-studio workout experiences. Members get high-end quality workouts from Xponential's studios tailored for at-home, in-office and on-the-go settings.

GO subscribers have access to thousands of hours of fitness content from Xponential Fitness brands, including a variety of third-party content from Aaptiv and HyperIce thanks to several partnerships secured last year. Members of Go365, Zeamo and Class Pass also have access to GO content through Xponential's strategic partnership with those brands. Designed by the same team of passionate education and fitness experts who develop Xponential's in-studio workouts, the classes range from 10 to 90 minutes in length, and encompass all fitness levels, from beginner to advanced. Some classes require equipment, which can range from blocks or light weights for YogaSix GO to a stationary bike for CycleBar GO. New material is added every week along with a robust schedule of live classes.

GO subscriptions range from $19.99 to $29.99 a month per brand. For more information, visit www.xponential.com/go .

ABOUT XPONENTIAL FITNESS:

Founded in 2017 by Anthony Geisler, Xponential Fitness has built and curated a diversified platform of nine boutique fitness brands spanning across fitness and wellness verticals - including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretch, rowing, dance, boxing, running and yoga. Currently, Xponential Fitness's portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the nation's largest Pilates brand; CycleBar, the nation's largest indoor cycling brand; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one assisted stretching services and group stretch services; Row House, a high-energy, low-impact indoor rowing workout; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training developed by Celebrity Trainer Anna Kaiser; YogaSix, a modern boutique yoga brand; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements; STRIDE, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; and most recently Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout that delivers 45-minute, 10-round, full-body strength and conditioning workouts crafted around specially designed water-filled, teardrop-style boxing bags.

Media contact: David Robertson, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847-945-1300

SOURCE Xponential Fitness

Related Links

www.xponential.com

