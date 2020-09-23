Xponential Fitness Debuts Five Boutique Fitness Brands in Saudi Arabia

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a major multi-brand deal, Xponential Fitness , the largest curator of boutique fitness brands in the world, opened its first studios in Saudi Arabia today. The newly opened studios represent the brands – Club Pilates , Pure Barre , CycleBar , YogaSix , and AKT – included in the Master Franchise Agreement signed last summer to bring more than 50 Xponential Fitness studios to the country over the next few years.

The initial studios are housed inside of the brand new, state-of-the-art EVOX Clubs, which have separate facilities for both men and women, in Riyadh. The EVOX Club for Women was created to serve the growing population of women seeking fitness options, following recent reforms in the country, and features studios for all five Xponential Fitness concepts. The EVOX Club for Men features the CycleBar brand.

"These openings are not only a huge step forward for Xponential Fitness and its brands, but a cultural milestone in Saudi Arabia as we introduce its citizens to the exhilarating world of boutique fitness," said John Kersh, Chief International Development Officer for Xponential Fitness. "Notably, Xponential Fitness is excited to bring the benefits of boutique fitness to the women of Saudi Arabia, who are now able to pursue and embrace a lifestyle of health and wellness, which is a new development. We expect this will be one of hundreds more successful international openings for our brands."

The studios opening in the EVOX Clubs in Riyadh mark the first collaboration between Xponential Fitness and Ezdihar Sports, one of the portfolio businesses of experienced industry leaders, the Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Company. The Alhokair company is publicly traded on the Saudi Stock Exchange, and operates in a range of industries including movie cinemas, food and beverage, construction and fashion retail, with over 1,700 stores across the Middle East.

After its initial overseas expansion, which began with the signing of a large-scale deal to bring 165 Club Pilates studios to Japan, two of which are now open, Xponential Fitness set its sights on further expansion outside the U.S. Since then, the company has signed deals to open studios in 11 countries, including Germany, Australia, South Korea, and Austria , lifting its reach to four continents. As of August 31, 2020, Xponential Fitness has over 1600 studios across its eight brands.

For more information about Xponential Fitness and its eight brands, visit www.xponential.com . To learn more about its new facilities in Saudi Arabia, visit https://evoxclubs.com/ .

ABOUT XPONENTIAL FITNESS:

Founded in 2017 by Anthony Geisler, Xponential Fitness has built and curated a diversified platform of eight disruptive boutique fitness brands spanning across fitness and wellness verticals - including Pilates, indoor cycling, stretch, rowing, dance, running and yoga. Currently, Xponential Fitness's portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the nation's largest Pilates brand; CycleBar, the nation's largest indoor cycling brand; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one assisted stretching services and group stretch services; Row House, a high-energy, low-impact indoor rowing workout; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training developed by Celebrity Trainer Anna Kaiser; YogaSix, a modern boutique yoga brand; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements; and most recently, Stride, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept. Visit www.xponential.com to learn more.

