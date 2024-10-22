XPPen Launches Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2) Series: Two Industry-First Masterpieces Redefine Color Excellence

The Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2) series embodies XPPen's commitment to advancing digital art technology. "It's designed to offer a premium drawing experience for professional digital artists. As one of XPPen's most advanced displays, it truly brings cutting-edge technology to the forefront of digital artistry," said Amy Yuan, Marketing Director at XPPen.

XPPen's collaboration with Calman solution, from renowned industry expert Portrait Displays, pioneers a new era in digital artistry. Eric Brumm, President and CEO of Portrait Displays, explains, "The Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2) series is the first drawing display to earn Calman Verified status, a milestone in making professional-grade color calibration accessible to digital artists."

Industry-First 4K Calman Verified 24-inch Drawing Display, Explore the Artistry of Colors

The Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2) 4K redefines the boundaries of visual fidelity in digital art creation with its 23.8-inch 4K Ultra HD display, offering exceptional clarity for every detail.

As the first 4K Calman Verified 24-inch drawing display, it sets a new industry standard for color accuracy. With professional-grade color precision (Delta E<1 in sRGB) and extensive color gamut coverage ratio (99% sRGB and Adobe RGB, 98% Display P3), it can display 1.07 billion colors for lifelike images. Priced at $1,299.99*, the Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2) 4K is an indispensable tool for creative professionals seeking the ultimate digital creation experience.

Industry-First 165Hz Calman Verified 24-inch Drawing Display, Master the Flow of Colors

The Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2) 165Hz breaks new ground as the world's first 165Hz Calman Verified 24-inch drawing display, propels the smoothness and responsiveness into the next generation, priced at $1,099.99*. With up to 175% faster line display speed than 60Hz displays, users experience smoother, more responsive visuals for enhanced creative workflow.The 165Hz Ultraspeed display reduces image flickering and motion blur, enabling artists and animators to create high-quality dynamic artwork more efficiently. This advanced technology not only enhances the creative process but also reduces eye strain, allowing for longer, more comfortable work sessions.

Mind-Blowing Color Performance with X-Color Master

The Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2) series incorporates X-Color Master, a comprehensive color solution developed with Calman. It combines Calman Verified accuracy with advanced calibration software for exceptional display performance. Each device is calibrated in 3D LUT space and includes a Calman Verified report. The compatible XPPen ColorMaster software offers scientific color calibration. Users receive lifetime color management service, ensuring consistent visual quality.

Red Dot Design Award Winner 2024: An Exceptional Creative Experience

The Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2) series, winner of the 2024 Red Dot Design Award, features XPPen's "One Paper" edge-to-edge design with AG Nano Etched & AF Coating glass, reducing glare and fingerprints. Its full-laminated display minimizes pen-to-cursor gap, while ergonomic features ensure creator comfort. Included accessories enhance user experience: built-in adjustable stand, dual styli clips, pen case, and the programmable ACK05 Shortcut Remote for improved workflow efficiency.

Coupled with its superior pressure sensitivity and user-centric design, the Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2) series offers an unparalleled digital creation experience. The series is equipped with two styli for optimal selection, both featuring 16K pressure levels. The X3 Pro Slim Stylus offers precision with its lightweight design, thin nib, and double customizable shortcut keys. The X3 Pro Smart Chip Stylus provides a lifelike drawing experience. The felt nibs mimic a pen-on-paper feeling. Moreover, the stylus features two shortcut keys and a digital eraser, enhancing its effectiveness for drawing while ensuring comfort with its silicone grip.

XPPen's latest drawing displays showcase our commitment to providing artists with cutting-edge digital drawing tools. Through continuous innovation, we strive to lead the digital art market and empower creators to express their creativity freely.

Prices and Availability

The highly anticipated Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2) series is set to launch on October 22nd. Starting today, enjoy substantial special early bird discounts over 20% off, exclusively on XPPen's online store. For details and access these limited-time offers, visit our official website.

Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2) 4K: https://www.xp-pen.com/product/artist-pro-24-gen-2-4k.html?utm_source=PR&utm_campaign=4k

Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2) 165Hz: https://www.xp-pen.com/product/artist-pro-24-gen-2-165hz.html?utm_source=PR&utm_campaign=165Hz

*Pricing information may vary depending on the regional market.

SOURCE XPPen Technology Co., Ltd.

