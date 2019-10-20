Xpress Money's Business Solution FLEX Strengthens, Powered by Collaborations With Banks, NBFIs and Online Remittance Players

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global organisations in the remittance and financial services industries have chosen to partner with Xpress Money, a Finablr company, to utilise its cross-border remittance capabilities and cater to the growing demand for convenient money transfer services. Renowned financial institutions like Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD), Kuwait Finance House (KFH), RAKBANK, World Remit and Ficanex (Canada) use Xpress Money's business solution FLEX to bring new money transfer channels to their customers and expand into new geographies.

Xpress Money FLEX, a flexible and compatible solution using a proprietary API, is available to businesses within the financial services and remittance industry with an existing money transfer license. Banks, NBFCs, fintech startups, or payments companies looking to venture into new markets or expand their payout options can visit Xpress Money at Finablr's booth 4305 at Money2020 in Las Vegas from October 27th – 30th.

Talking about the FLEX solution, Sudhesh Giriyan, CEO, Xpress Money said, "FLEX has been instrumental in catalysing our growth strategy as we continue to invest in key partnerships globally. Our expertise and capability of delivering an unparalleled business experience have been the foundation of each of these partnerships that we have fostered over the past few years."

He further added, "Our larger goal is to make money transfers accessible to the largest possible customer base in the most convenient and cost-effective ways. This goal will only be realised if we as an industry, collaborate and share our expertise to create real value for this larger cause."

Xpress Money, one of the most dependable money transfer organisations in the world, was incorporated in 1999 in the United Kingdom and has since witnessed unprecedented growth as it has established a geographical presence across 170+ countries. In the last 19 years, the organisation has cemented its position as a global money transfer brand, renowned for facilitating convenient, secure and safe remittances. Leveraging the potential of the US$689 billion remittance industry (Source: The World Bank), Xpress Money has fostered partnerships with trusted institutions to widen the reach of its remittance solutions.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1011074/Xpress_Money_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Xpress Money

Related Links

https://www.xpressmoney.com

