XREAL Announces Strategic Partnership with ASUS Republic of Gamers, Unveils ROG XREAL R1 AR Gaming Glasses

World's first 240Hz spatial display levels up visual performance, scale, and immersion to transform gaming experiences

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XREAL , the global leader in lightweight XR hardware development, today announced a strategic partnership with ASUS ROG, and together the companies unveiled the ROG XREAL R1 AR Glasses at CES. ROG XREAL R1 are the world's first 240Hz micro-OLED FHD (1920 x 1080) gaming glasses, featuring the exclusive ROG Control Dock for extensive connectivity and compatibility with PCs and consoles.

ROG XREAL R1 AR Gaming Glasses

XREAL brings years of market leadership in lightweight XR hardware development to the ROG XREAL R1, contributing deep expertise in spatial display engineering and proprietary optical systems. Widely recognized for pioneering its industry-leading prism-based optical engines – and standing as the market share leader for AR glasses and AR technology innovation for the past five years – XREAL delivers exceptional clarity, comfort, and stability.

This pairs seamlessly with ROG's legacy of shattering display boundaries. From launching the world's first 240Hz, 360Hz, and 540Hz gaming monitors to redefining immersion with the massive Big Format Gaming Displays (BFGD), ROG has consistently set industry benchmarks for speed and scale. The glasses redefine what large-format gaming can be, transforming signature ROG performance and visual excellence into a spatial display that can be worn and experienced on the go.

The ROG XREAL R1 creates seamless and immersive ROG Ally-optimized gaming experiences by offering XREAL's best-in-class features, such as a 57° expanded view, three degrees of freedom (3DoF), electrochromic tinting technology, and premium Sound by Bose audio.

"Our goal has always been to make spatial computing feel natural, powerful, and wearable," said Chi Xu, Founder and CEO of XREAL. "By combining XREAL's leadership in lightweight XR hardware and proprietary optical systems with ASUS ROG's world-class gaming performance, we're making our goal reality. This partnership showcases what's possible when two category leaders come together to redefine how games are experienced."

Seamless Compatibility

The ROG XREAL R1 integrates seamlessly within the ROG ecosystem to offer desktop-level versatility in a lightweight, wearable form. Powered by the ROG Control Dock, R1 provides extensive connectivity through DisplayPort™ 1.4 and two HDMI® 2.0 ports – enabling gamers to effortlessly switch between their PC or console with a single click. The R1 also connects directly to the ROG Ally handheld console via USB-C®, and the connection is fully optimized for plug-and-play with the Ally, so there's zero setup required.

The ROG XREAL R1 weighs just 91 grams and is designed to deliver large-screen viewing experiences anywhere, even when on the move.

Industry-leading Visuals

Powered by XREAL's dedicated X1 chip, the wearer can enjoy a 171-inch virtual screen at 4 meters for up to 57° field of view, covering 95% of the focused viewing area. Additionally, users can make the virtual screen larger or smaller, and farther or closer with the press of a button.

For hardcore gaming enthusiasts demanding the ultimate competitive edge, R1 introduces an industry-leading 240Hz Ultra-High Refresh Rate Mode and 3ms motion-to-photon latency, ensuring unparalleled fluidity and instantaneous responsiveness in spatial environments.

The ROG XREAL R1 also leverages XREAL's patented X-Prism Optical Engine, the company's most compact optical engine to date. These lenses are designed to maximize immersion while maintaining comfort during extended gaming sessions, a critical balance for wearable spatial displays. Additionally, Using Anchor mode in native 3DoF gives players the freedom to place the virtual screen anywhere in the physical world, or centered on the wearer.

Adaptive Transparency and Spatial Audio

Featuring electrochromic lens technology, the ROG XREAL R1 intelligently adapts to changing light conditions and automatically adjusts lens transparency. This emphasis on comfort and real-world usability reflects XREAL's commitment to designing hardware meant to be worn naturally throughout the day, not only during short play sessions. When enabled, the lenses become more transparent as the user looks away from their anchored screen, and tints when looking at the virtual screen again. This smart, user-friendly design ensures clear and comfortable visibility in any environment, from bright daylight to dimly-lit rooms.

Sound by Bose expertly-tuned audio further enhances gaming experiences, creating a rich three-dimensional soundstage for deeper immersion. Every detail, from the most subtle sounds to massive attention grabbing tones, is rendered with lifelike clarity and spatial accuracy, giving players heightened awareness.

Pricing and Availability

ROG XREAL R1 is expected to ship globally in the first half of 2026. It will be on display at the XREAL booth (LVCC Central Hall, Booth #14056) and ASUS ROG booth (Venetian Expo 3F, San Polo #3403) at CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

About XREAL

XREAL is the global leader in the design and manufacture of consumer AR glasses. XREAL has pioneered several core innovations that are transforming the AR industry, including its proprietary optical technologies, and its uniquely consumer focused products. XREAL was first to popularize the concept of connecting AR glasses with existing computing devices.

SOURCE XREAL