XREAL Expands Its Dominant One Series AR Ecosystem with New 1S Glasses Boasting 1200p Optics and Neo Power Hub

XREAL builds on the award-winning One Series augmented reality glasses legacy with its most accessible and portable AR experiences yet, transforming how people work, play, and stay powered up

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XREAL , the global market share and sales leader in consumer augmented reality (AR) glasses, today announced the expansion of its award-winning XREAL One Series lineup with the XREAL 1S , a new standard for premium wearable displays at unbeatable value. Additionally, the company released XREAL Neo , a compact power hub that combines a high-powered portable battery with DisplayPort video pass-through into one sleek device.

The XREAL One Series achieved massive success with the launch of the XREAL One and XREAL One Pro spatial display glasses, earning critical acclaim and dozens of industry awards for innovation, display performance, comfort, and design. The new XREAL 1S builds upon that momentum, making XREAL's ecosystem even more powerful and accessible for everyday users, gamers, and mobile entertainment fans.

XREAL 1S: Premium AR Made More Accessible

The new XREAL 1S sets a new benchmark for entry-level AR glasses, serving as a mid-generation refresh and market replacement for the initial XREAL One glasses that were released in December 2024. XREAL 1S delivers an immersive, cinema-grade experience anywhere. It projects an average 171-inch spatial screen while increasing core specs compared to its XREAL One predecessor. XREAL 1S increase resolution from 1080p to 1200p FullHD; it increases brightness from 600 nits to 700 nits; it increases standard RGB from 100% to 108%; it increases field of view from 50-degrees to 52-degrees; it increases aspect ratio from 16x9 to 16x10; and it maintains the ultra-smooth 120Hz max refresh rate. Additionally, users can experience a screen of up to 500 inches thanks to the One Series' ability to make its virtual screen larger or smaller at the touch of a button. XREAL 1S does all this while lowering the price from its predecessor, XREAL ONE, from $499 to $449.

Featuring Sound by Bose technology, the XREAL 1S glasses were tuned by Bose engineers to deliver lifelike audio. They also feature automatic electrochromic dimming to adapt to lighting conditions in real time, keeping visuals crisp and comfortable indoors or out. With a lightweight 82 gram frame, users can enjoy extended sessions with improved comfort and immersion while resting assured their eyes are facing no added strain thanks to XREAL's multiple certifications from TUV Rheinland for eye comfort standards.

Powered by the award-winning XREAL X1 spatial computing chip, XREAL 1S delivers native 3DoF tracking for advanced AR modes that allow users to anchor virtual screens and expand viewing real estate to ultra-wide 21:9 or 32:9 displays. A reinforced USB-C port and new protective carry case make it the most travel-ready One Series device yet. As with the XREAL One and XREAL One Pro, XREAL 1S also supports the XREAL Eye add-on, a camera module that enables 6DoF spatial anchoring, POV photography and video recording with virtual environment overlay capabilities.

"Every XREAL One Series product has raised the bar for what wearable displays can achieve," said Chi Xu, CEO and Co-Founder at XREAL. "With XREAL 1S, we're not only lowering the cost of entry, we're doing so while boosting specs and performance, and improving optics. We're proud to deliver XREAL 1S and maintain XREAL's leadership position at the center of the conversation for innovation, design, and entertainment in AR."

XREAL Neo: Power, Performance, and Portability

XREAL Neo is a major leap forward for power users that need extended battery life for longer sessions. XREAL Neo serves as both a DisplayPort (DP Alt Mode) video hub and a 10,000 mAh power bank, eliminating the need for multiple adapters or chargers. Most exciting, XREAL Neo allows XREAL owners to use their AR glasses with Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.

With its built-in USB-C cable, magnetic quick connect, and fold-out metal kickstand, XREAL Neo is designed for true grab-and-go use. It supports 30 W input and 20 W output on battery, and up to 45W output when connected to a 65W or higher wall charger, enabling fast power delivery across mobile devices and handheld consoles.

Beyond battery life, XREAL Neo and 1S AR glasses unlock unique video performance gains across portable gaming platforms. When it comes to Nintendo Switch, Neo enables the popular handheld to stream video to XREAL AR glasses -- all without the native, previously required, dock. As Nintendo Switch's on-board screen is 720p at 90Hz and supports 1080p via video pass through, Neo and XREAL 1S enable users to experience their favorite games at 1080p up to 120Hz. For SteamDeck owners, they can experience up to 1200p at up to 120Hz when using Neo with their XREAL glasses.

"With XREAL 1S and XREAL Neo, we're extending the reach and capability of the XREAL One Series ecosystem," said Xu. "XREAL 1S brings true cinema-quality spatial displays to more people than ever before, while XREAL Neo redefines what's possible in portable AR by solving one of the industry's biggest limitations – power and performance on the go."

Real 3D: Experience Content in New Ways

XREAL is also unveiling Real 3D, a new 2D to 3D video conversion feature that enables users to experience any content in 3D. Unlike other 3D solutions, XREAL's Real 3D requires no apps or special software, has no DRM restrictions, and no proprietary players – it's all powered natively by the X1 spatial computing chip.

Users can simply enable the feature in their glasses settings and enjoy any movie, streaming service, video game, or their own photos and videos in immersive 3D. Real 3D is now available on XREAL 1S and XREAL One Pro; users can update their glasses to unlock this functionality via xreal.com/ota . XREAL delivers 3D the way it should be: simple, universal, and frictionless.

Availability

XREAL 1S and XREAL Neo are available starting today through XREAL.com , Amazon and BestBuy.com . XREAL 1S is priced at $449 USD, while XREAL Neo is available at a special launch price of $99 USD from January 4 to February 4, before increasing to $119 USD thereafter. XREAL Neo is expected to begin shipping in February 2026.

You can view additional images of XREAL 1S and XREAL Neo here . For more information about XREAL, 1S and other One Series glasses, or other augmented reality solutions, please visit www.xreal.com . For journalists interested in reviewing XREAL One Series AR glasses, please email [email protected] .

About XREAL

XREAL is the global leader in the design and manufacture of consumer AR glasses. XREAL has pioneered several core innovations that are transforming the AR industry, including its proprietary optical technologies, and its uniquely consumer focused products. XREAL was first to popularize the concept of connecting AR glasses with existing computing devices.

SOURCE XREAL