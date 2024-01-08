XREAL Teams with Sector Leading Companies at CES 2024 to Bring Spatial Computing to More Audiences

Showing strong collaborations and imaginative demos, XREAL showcases spatial computing capabilities for automobile, enterprise and entertainment scenarios utilizing its best-selling AR glasses

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XREAL's is committed to extending its expertise in spatial computing to more scenarios and audiences. To achieve that, XREAL (formerly "Nreal") has partnered with innovative companies to unite cutting edge technologies and demonstrations that appeal to consumer and business sectors alike.

image_5030439_54437474
XREAL and Qualcomm Technologies - Multi-Year Joint Effort on Smart Glasses with AI and 5G
Announced today, XREAL and Qualcomm Technologies are collaborating across AR, AI and wireless data connectivity (5G). The collaboration between the two industry leading companies will allow power-efficient AR applications and spatial computing scenarios to leverage the resources of world-class 5G carriers. The companies are exploring collaborations in the categories of AR external hosts and processors; purpose-built devices and experience categories, such as fitness and sports; and artificial intelligence integrations.

XREAL and BMW Offer Glimpse at the Future of Driving with Smart AR
XREAL and BMW Group have partnered to explore the next generation of cutting edge smart AR experiences in automobiles. At CES, BMW will showcase for the first time how AR glasses could enrich the driving experience in the future. Visitors at CES can experience the use of XREAL AR glasses on a trip through Las Vegas. In doing so, they see how navigation instructions, hazard warnings, entertainment content, information on charging stations and supporting visualizations in parking situations are perfectly embedded in the real environment through XREAL Air 2 glasses. XREAL shares BMW's belief that AR devices have the potential to provide both drivers and passengers with extended information and content — as a supplement to the displays installed in the vehicle.

"In partnership with XREAL, we have made substantial progress in bringing AR into the BMW driving experience. We are proud to team with XREAL, be at the forefront and be well prepared to offer breathtaking experiences in this area for our customers in the future," said Peter Lehnert, Vice President at BMW Group.

At CES 2024, XREAL unveiled its next iteration spatial computing technology for developers, XREAL Air 2 Ultra, rivaling the spatial capabilities of Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest.

Celebrating all of XREAL's news, XREAL's full catalog of products is on sale now at XREAL.com.

Media Contact: 
[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2312425/image_5030439_54437317.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2312426/image_5030439_54437474.jpg 

