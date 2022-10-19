XRHealth and HTC Introduce The First Distraction Therapy Virtual Reality Platform to Improve Patient Experience During Painful or Anxiety Provoking Medical Procedures

New Solution Combines XRHealth Software and HTC's VIVE Flow Glasses for Patients Undergoing Procedures like Chemotherapy, Surgery, MRIs, Insulin Shots, Giving Birth, Burn Trauma, and More

BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XRHealth, the leading healthcare metaverse platform, and HTC VIVE , the global leader in premium virtual reality (VR), announced today a new distraction therapy virtual reality platform to improve the patient experience during painful or anxiety provoking medical procedures. The new solution combines XRHealth software with HTC's VIVE Flow glasses and is designed to distract patients and alleviate pain and anxiety while undergoing challenging medical procedures like chemotherapy, surgery, MRIs, and receiving insulin or the painful process of giving birth, burn trauma, and many others.

Virtual reality distraction therapy transports the patient to a virtual world and guides them through meditation and other exercises that imbue the patient with skills to minimize pain and anxiety. Just recently PLOS One published a XRHealth platform study based on clinical trials that demonstrated that virtual reality therapy may serve as an effective adjunct to anesthesia for surgical procedures. The trials were conducted with XRHealth' s immersive virtual reality software and done by Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center physicians. In the study, distracting the patient's mind from the procedure with virtual reality therapy, without compromising on the patient experience, proved to be successful and reduced the risk of over sedation.

"Distraction therapy enables the patient to have a positive experience during painful medical procedures without being over sedated with extraneous medication that sometimes creates a longer recovery process," says Eran Orr, Chief Executive Officer of XRHealth. "The immersive and virtual environment removes patients from the pain of the current experience and transports them into a digital world that provides comfort and relief."

The VIVE Flow form factor offers lightweight portability providing comfort and ease for patients to use the glasses during multiple types of medical procedures. The XRHealth software enables treating clinicians to view what patients are experiencing and communicate with them without breaking the digital immersive experience. The distraction therapy solution provides seamless patient set up and easy integration with hospitals and clinics.

"VIVE Flow was designed to be comfortable and lightweight, which lets the hardware fade into the background so people can fully immerse in the magic of VR," said Cher Wang, Co-Founder and Chairwoman at HTC. "Paired with XR Health's groundbreaking platform, we're on the cusp of a new era of effective and convenient VR treatments that offer support for patients to manage pain, anxiety, and more."

The XRHealth software is FDA and CE registered and is used in hospitals worldwide including at Sheba Medical Center, the VA St. Louis Healthcare System, and many more. Clinicians can control, see, and receive real-time data updates while patients are using the software so that users can be monitored at all times during procedures.

About XRHealth

XRHealth is revolutionizing healthcare, bringing patient care into the Metaverse. The company operates state-of-the-art therapeutic care Virtual Rooms, utilizing proprietary FDA and CE registered medical Extended Reality (XR) technology (virtual and augmented reality). XRHealth integrates immersive XR technology, licensed clinicians, and advanced data analytics on one platform, providing a comprehensive therapeutic care solution for patients to receive treatment from the comfort of their home. The company offers a variety of patent-pending solutions from rehabilitation services to cognitive assessment and training to pain management. XRHealth works with several world-renowned U.S. healthcare providers, hospitals, and rehabilitation centers. Founded in 2016, XRHealth is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and its R&D center is located in Tel-Aviv, Israel. For more information, visit https://www.xr.health/ .

About HTC

HTC VIVE is the premier virtual reality (VR) platform and ecosystem that creates true-to-life VR experiences for businesses and consumers. The VIVE ecosystem is built around premium VR hardware, software, and content. The VIVE business encompasses best-in-class XR hardware; VIVEPORT platform and app store; VIVE Enterprise Solutions for business customers; VIVE X, a US$100M VR business accelerator; and VIVE ARTS for cultural initiatives. For more information, please visit www.vive.com .

