XRHealth and VA St. Louis Healthcare System Partner to Provide VR Therapy to Veterans

BOSTON, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XRHealth, formerly known as VRHealth, the leader in extended reality and therapeutic applications, today announced that they partnered with the VA St. Louis Healthcare System to provide VR therapy to Veterans. VR Therapy is designed to provide pain relief, rehabilitation, and relaxation for various medical conditions.

Many of the patients using the XRHealth platform have spinal cord injuries, amputations, poly-trauma, multiple sclerosis, or other neurological conditions and have found relief through the innovative solution. "I loved watching the 360 video of the National Veterans Winter Sports Clinic that our Recreation Therapist put together. I had the chance to ski down a hill, snowmobile, rock climb, cross country ski and even sled hockey. I didn't realize you could do so much being paralyzed. I can't wait to get on the slopes next year," said Jim S., 62-year old SCI Veteran, who is one year post-outpatient.

"VR and AR therapy has provided so much relief to patients globally," said Eran Orr, CEO of XRHealth. "As a former air force pilot, I am so grateful to be able to use our healthcare solution to improve the lives of military families. After using our platform, patients have recorded a drastic improvement in quality of life, comfort, and overall wellness."

XRHealth's flagship product, the VRHealth Platform, is offered to healthcare facilities and provides them with VR medical apps, including cognitive assessment and training apps, motor function apps, pain management apps, and behavioral apps. The VRHealth and ARHealth platforms are particularly useful for medical professionals since they can analyze patient data in real-time to track their recovery both on site and remotely.

"We are excited to provide a new service of Virtual Reality to our Veterans on the spinal cord injury (SCI) unit. Over the past few months we have introduced XRHealth and VR to over 20 Veterans within our service line (inpatient and outpatient)," said Charley Wright MS, CTRS, ATP, project lead for VR/XR services for SCI. "XRHealth's vision to provide therapeutic modalities in the form of VR for our disabled Veteran population has helped us serve our Veterans in a new, exciting and innovative way."

GlobalSTL, BioSTL's international initiative that recruits high-growth companies from around the world that enrich and expand St. Louis' innovation economy, has made the partnership between XRHealth and VA St. Louis Healthcare System possible.

About XRHealth

XRHealth, formerly known as VRHealth, is the leader in extended reality and therapeutic applications providing both VR and AR solutions for the medical industry. XRHealth is the first certified Extended Reality medical company in the world; their Medical Applications are FDA & CE Registered. They provide first-of-its-kind healthcare technology that helps clinicians better manage their patients' care via specialized extended reality technology solutions and data analysis. The VR solution known as the VRHealth Platform collects and examines user data through artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-computing algorithms to deliver advanced data analytics in real-time, consistently enabling healthcare providers to enhance their users' and payers' healthcare experiences. The company offers a variety of patent-pending solutions from rehabilitation services to cognitive assessment and training, to pain management. XRHealth works with several world-renowned U.S. healthcare providers, hospitals and rehabilitation centers. Founded in 2016, XRHealth is headquartered in Israel and Boston, Massachusetts. Learn more at https://www.xr.health/.

Contact: DeeDee Rudenstein, (o) 610-660-7787, drudenstein@propelsc.com

SOURCE XRHealth