XRHealth Announces Partnership with Healing HealthCare Systems

BOSTON, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XRHealth, formerly known as VRHealth is the leader in extended reality and therapeutic applications, announced today that they are partnering with Healing Healthcare Systems, Inc. to provide virtual reality (VR) relaxation videos to hospitals throughout the nation.

Both Healing Healthcare Systems and XRHealth are aligned in their goal of improving the patient experience and enhancing therapeutic outcomes.

XRHealth offers medical facilities their flagship product, the VRHealth Platform which includes a variety of VR medical apps: cognitive assessment and training apps, motor function apps, pain management apps, and behavioral apps. With FDA registered applications, VRHealth Platform also allows clinicians to analyze their patients' data in real-time to track their recovery both on site and remotely.

"Hospitals realize that providing a comforting experience for patients is crucial so that they are both relaxed and engaged during medical procedures, hospitalizations, or other clinical events," XRHealth CEO Eran Orr says. "VR solutions gives hospitals a competitive advantage by offering their patients cutting edge solutions that drastically improve the patient experience."

Healing HealthCare Systems produces the C.A.R.E. Channel, which now broadcasts in over 1000 hospitals nationwide. Extending the therapeutic effectiveness of The C.A.R.E. Channel, C.A.R.E. VRx® has been produced to take advantage of the benefits of virtual reality to fully benefit from the well-known and studied therapeutic effects of natural environments. C.A.R.E. VRx allows the patient to leave the confines of their hospital bed and enter the most stunning of natural settings, from resting at the foot of a waterfall to being in the calmness of the woods, the virtual environments are engaging and effective in reducing stress and anxiety. In addition, C.A.R.E. with Guided-Imagery is included, with soothing narratives to help patients recover and relax.

"C.A.R.E. VRx makes the natural world real within the four walls of the patient's room," says Susan Mazer Ph.D. CEO of Healing HealthCare Systems. "Studies have also shown that immersive 360-degree experiences can calm and distract patients, reducing their perception of pain."

Healing Healthcare Systems has supported the best patient experience for 27 years and now expands its reach through their partnership with XRHealth and their therapeutic VR applications.

About XRHealth

XRHealth, formerly known as VRHealth, is the leader in extended reality and therapeutic applications providing both VR and AR solutions for the medical industry. XRHealth is the first certified Extended Reality medical company in the world; their Medical Applications are FDA & CE Registered. They provide first-of-its-kind healthcare technology that helps clinicians better manage their patients' care via specialized extended reality technology solutions and data analysis. The VR solution known as the VRHealth Platform collects and examines user data through artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-computing algorithms to deliver advanced data analytics in real-time, consistently enabling healthcare providers to enhance their users' and payers' healthcare experiences. The company offers a variety of patent-pending solutions from rehabilitation services to cognitive assessment and training, to pain management. XRHealth works with several world-renowned U.S. healthcare providers, hospitals and rehabilitation centers. Founded in 2016, XRHealth is headquartered in Israel and Boston, Massachusetts. Learn more at https://www.xr.health/.

About Healing Healthcare Systems

Healing HealthCare Systems was founded in 1992 by Dr. Susan E. Mazer, PhD and Dallas Smith with the launch of The C.A.R.E. Channel. C.A.R.E. is evidence-based, drawing its production standards from environmental psychology, media psychology, medical and nursing research. Now available in more than 1,000 healthcare facilities around the world, The C.A.R.E. Channel's stunning nature video and original instrumental music provide a therapeutic tool for use at the patient bedside, waiting areas, and public spaces. C.A.R.E. with Guided-Imagery was developed working with UPMC and St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, OR. Today, C.A.R.E. Programming is available throughout the continuum of care, including home use.

