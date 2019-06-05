XRHealth Announces Partnership with VirZOOM

BOSTON, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XRHealth, formerly known as VRHealth, is the leader in extended reality and therapeutic applications, today announced a partnership with VirZOOM, which will transform the power of VR exercise for hospitals, rehab centers and patients – equipping them to use this technology inside their home. Provider will be able to access data remotely, gaining more insight into how patients are using the joint technology.

VirZOOM sells its well-reviewed VR Fitness solutions to thousands of consumers worldwide and to commercial customers in partnership with Life Fitness. Collaborating with XRHealth will allow VirZOOM's new VZfit VR exercise solution to be incorporated within the XRHealth platform, which includes analyzing user data, remote access for medical professionals and caregivers, etc. to see how exercise has impacted a user's healthcare objectives.

"By harnessing the immersive power of VR, VirZOOM's VZfit platform offers unique, fun, new VR-based activities that consistently motivate regular cardio exercise to consumers who need special motivation to get the regular cardio exercise that they know they need, but are not getting today," said VirZOOM Co-Founder & CEO, Eric Janszen. "We are delighted to partner with XRHealth to extend the wellness benefits of VZfit to medical applications, including rehabilitation and physical therapy, and through the XRHealth platform deliver valuable insights into patient responses to VZfit."

XRHealth's flagship product, the VRHealth Platform, is offered to healthcare facilities and provides them with VR medical apps, including cognitive assessment and training apps, motor function apps, pain management apps, and behavioral apps. The VRHealth Platform is particularly useful for medical professionals since they can analyze their patients' data in real-time to track their recovery both on site and remotely.

"Exercise is a major component of maintaining health as well as improving and rehabilitating from a health condition," XRHealth CEO Eran Orr says. "The partnership with VirZOOM will make their exercise software available to our users and also track how their exercise regime is affecting their overall health goals."

About XRHealth

XRHealth, formerly known as VRHealth, is the leader in extended reality and therapeutic applications providing both VR and AR solutions for the medical industry. XRHealth is the first certified Extended Reality medical company in the world; their Medical Applications are FDA & CE Registered. They provide first-of-its-kind healthcare technology that helps clinicians better manage their patients' care via specialized extended reality technology solutions and data analysis. The VR solution known as the VRHealth Platform collects and examines user data through artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-computing algorithms to deliver advanced data analytics in real-time, consistently enabling healthcare providers to enhance their users' and payers' healthcare experiences. The company offers a variety of patent-pending solutions from rehabilitation services to cognitive assessment and training, to pain management. XRHealth works with several world-renowned U.S. healthcare providers, hospitals and rehabilitation centers. Founded in 2016, XRHealth is headquartered in Israel and Boston, Massachusetts. Learn more at https://www.xr.health/.

About VirZOOM

VirZOOM was named one of Fast Company's World's Ten Most Innovative Companies 2018 in the Wellness category with Peloton, MindBody, Hilton Worldwide, Well+Good, Under Armour, SoulCycle, Pure Barre, Equinox, and Tough Mudder. The company's flagship VZfit VR Fitness platform turns any stationary bike into an exciting VR adventure platform in minutes with the addition of sensors and VR exercise applications for Oculus Go and Quest stand-alone VR headsets. VirZOOM's patented motion controls in the hands of its AAA game development team produce consistently engaging VR activities that are at once exciting and comfortable, permitting 6DofF in large virtual worlds with minimal locomotion discomfort. Customers report that an hour on VZfit seems to go by in minutes, and over time delivers health benefits ranging from weight loss to increased energy, "gain without the pain."

Founded in 2015, VirZOOM has shipped thousands of its VR Fitness products commercially since June 2016, and has commercial installs including health clubs and college recreation centers worldwide, including China, Australia, Turkey, Hong Kong, and the US. VirZOOM is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Learn more at https://www.virzoom.com/.

