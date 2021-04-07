XRHealth Introduces New Digital Training Plan, Providing Weekly Personalized Virtual Treatments in the Comfort of Home

BOSTON, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XRHealth, a virtual clinic that treats patients at home with medical virtual reality-based therapy, announces today a new digital training plan - weekly personalized treatment plans - developed by an XRHealth therapist and accessed via a VR headset. Weekly customized treatment plans enable patients to engage in therapeutic treatment from the comfort of their home, providing both patient and therapist with data on healthcare progress, similar to tracking a workout on a wearable device. Therapists can make changes to the treatment plan and patients can request adjustments that are all synced and monitored remotely.

XRHealth uses state-of-the-art virtual reality technology to provide drug-free treatments that are both fun and engaging and result in extraordinary healthcare outcomes. "We want everyone to have full access to the best healthcare available while in the comfortable environment of their own home," says Eran Orr, Founder & CEO of XRHealth. "We have seen that patients who enjoy the treatment process are more consistent with their prescribed plan and have better results."

The training plans are designed for anyone with anxiety & stress, pain, neurological disorders or those that need physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech-language therapy, memory-cognitive training, post-COVID-19 rehabilitation or those that would like to join a support group. Patients can enroll online for an initial evaluation at XRHealth Registration.

XRHealth uses proprietary FDA and CE registered medical Extended Reality (XR) technology. XRHealth combines immersive XR technology, licensed therapists, and advanced data analytics on one platform, providing an all-in-one therapeutic care solution for patients.

About XRHealth:

XRHealth is the leader in extended reality therapeutic applications providing both VR and AR solutions for the medical industry. XRHealth is the first certified Extended Reality medical company in the world; their Medical Applications are FDA & CE Registered. They provide first-of-its-kind healthcare technology that helps therapists better manage their patients' care via specialized extended reality technology solutions and data analysis. XRHealth created the first virtual clinic in the world that utilizes the XR Platform, which collects and examines user data through artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-computing algorithms to deliver advanced data analytics in real-time, consistently enabling healthcare providers to enhance their users healthcare experiences. The company offers a variety of patent-pending solutions from rehabilitation services to cognitive assessment and training to pain management. XRHealth works with several world-renowned U.S. healthcare providers, hospitals and rehabilitation centers. Founded in 2016, XRHealth is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit https://www.xr.health/.

