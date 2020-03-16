XRHealth Launches First Virtual Reality Telehealth Support Groups to Help People in Isolation Due to Coronavirus

BOSTON, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XRHealth , the leader in extended reality and therapeutic applications, announced the first Virtual Reality (VR) telehealth support groups for people in isolation due to the coronavirus, where patients with similar ailments can gain support from each other and from doctors associated with the XRHealth telehealth clinics. XRHealth clinics are now certified in Boston, Connecticut, Florida, Michigan, Washington D.C., Delaware, California, New York, Texas, North Carolina, and many others and are covered by Medicare and most major insurance providers. Due to the immediate need of this technology because of social distancing in response to the spread of coronavirus, XRHealth will make the technology available sooner than originally expected and it will officially be available to the public on April 1st.

XRHealth support groups are tailored for patients with the following conditions: Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinsons, breast cancer, menopause, an injury that effected motor function, anxiety, chronic pain, fibromyalgia, substance abuse, post-stroke rehabilitation, brain injury and there will also be general support group for the elderly population that is most impacted by the coronavirus.

The ability for patients to connect with each other in VR and with a group moderator is powered by Foretell Reality, a subsidiary company of The Glimpse Group, Inc. and a platform provider of VR environments and toolsets that facilitate authentic human interactions between remote individuals and groups in life-like, secure and virtual spaces.

"Virtual Reality is providing healing opportunities to patients that once could not leave their homes and were suffering in silence," says Eran Orr, CEO of XRHealth. "Virtual Reality capabilities offer support and assistance to patients around the world, in the comfort of their home. This is especially rewarding to patients that are immobile or unable to engage with a group in-person. It also provides high quality care from leading doctors that patients might otherwise not have had access to.

One of the most troubling issues during the coronavirus crisis is that people are forced to be isolated and we believe that virtual support groups in VR will be able to ease the loneliness and isolation."

Dror Goldberg, General Manager of Foretell Realty added: "VR brings people together into the same immersive environment, fostering intimate interaction in powerful ways that are not possible via other mediums of remote communication. Specifically for group therapy, studies have shown that self-representation in VR through avatars helps patients overcome initial hesitation and facilitates the sharing of personal information and emotions."

Patients can join by submitting a request to enroll for the XRHealth services on the company website .

About XRHealth

XRHealth, formerly known as VRHealth, is the leader in extended reality and therapeutic applications providing both VR and AR solutions for the medical industry. XRHealth is the first certified Extended Reality medical company in the world; their Medical Applications are FDA & CE Registered. They provide first-of-its-kind healthcare technology that helps clinicians better manage their patients' care via specialized extended reality technology solutions and data analysis. XRHealth created the first virtual reality telehealth clinic in the world that is currently certified in 17 states. The VR solution known as the VRHealth Platform collects and examines user data through artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-computing algorithms to deliver advanced data analytics in real-time, consistently enabling healthcare providers to enhance their users' and payers' healthcare experiences. The company offers a variety of patent-pending solutions from rehabilitation services to cognitive assessment and training, to pain management. XRHealth works with several world-renowned U.S. healthcare providers, hospitals and rehabilitation centers. Founded in 2016, XRHealth is headquartered in Israel and Boston, Massachusetts. Learn more at https://www.xr.health/ .

About Foretell Reality and The Glimpse Group

Foretell Reality provides VR co-working spaces and tools for business collaboration and interpersonal interaction between individuals and groups in various B2B and B2C settings. Foretell Reality's secure VR platform enhances productivity and human communications in ways that overcome geographic and physical constraints. Among our clients are Yale Medical School and Fordham University, which use Foretell Reality's platform for therapy and support, education, and remote collaboration purposes. Learn more at www.foretellreality.com .

Foretell Reality is a subsidiary of The Glimpse Group, Inc. a Virtual and Augmented Reality Platform Company, comprised of multiple VR and AR software & services companies, and designed with the specific purpose of cultivating entrepreneurs in the VR/AR industry. Our unique business model simplifies challenges faced by VR/AR entrepreneurs and creates a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging VR/AR industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com .

