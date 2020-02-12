XRHealth Opens First Virtual Reality Telehealth Clinic

BOSTON, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XRHealth, formerly known as VRHealth, the leader in extended reality and therapeutic applications, today announced the first virtual reality telehealth clinic that will provide VR therapy to patients. VR telehealth clinicians providing care are currently certified in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Florida, Michigan, Washington D.C., Delaware, California, New York, and North Carolina and will be expanding their presence in additional states in the coming months. The XRHealth telehealth services are covered by Medicare and most major insurance providers.

XRHealth utilizes the power of virtual reality to rehabilitate patients via an immersive and engaging experience in the comfort of their own home. XRHealth combines therapeutic software with VR technology solutions that can treat a variety of health conditions. VR therapy transports patients to an environment where they can view and experience treatment as a fun activity, increasing patient participation in prescribed therapeutic treatments.

The XRHealth VR telehealth clinicians will provide an initial patient assessment, ship a VR headset to patients who do not currently have access to one, train them on how to use the technology, provide ongoing telehealth care and remote monitoring, using video call and VR technology, and manage the insurance billing for patients. As the patient is using the XRHealth VR technology for therapeutic treatment, the clinical staff can control the unit remotely and see exactly what the patient is viewing and adjust the settings and treatment in real-time, remotely. After the initial training session, the patient can then use the headset independently while data from the therapy is stored and analyzed in real-time so that clinicians can monitor patient status regularly while in compliance with the HIPAA privacy rules. Once a week, a report will be generated to the payer/provider that referred the patient.

Patients that want virtual reality therapeutic care from the XRHealth telehealth clinic can seek treatment for the following conditions:

Traumatic brain injury and stroke rehabilitation

Stress, anxiety, memory decline

Chronic pain, acute pain, pain distraction, pain syndromes

Hot flashes and night sweats

Neck, shoulder, spinal cord injuries and neurological disorders

"XRHealth is modernizing and revolutionizing the way healthcare is operating today," says Eran Orr, CEO of XRHealth. "We are utilizing the most advanced forms of technology like virtual reality to provide patients with optimal care in the comfort of their own homes while providing top-notch clinicians with ongoing status of their progress. Patients can now 'go' to a virtual clinic without the need to leave their homes at all."

The XRHealth VR telehealth clinics will open on March 1st and patients can join by submitting a request to enroll for the XRHealth services on the company website.

About XRHealth

XRHealth, formerly known as VRHealth, is the leader in extended reality and therapeutic applications providing both VR and AR solutions for the medical industry. XRHealth is the first certified Extended Reality medical company in the world; their Medical Applications are FDA & CE Registered. They provide first-of-its-kind healthcare technology that helps clinicians better manage their patients' care via specialized extended reality technology solutions and data analysis. XRHealth created the first virtual reality telehealth clinic in the world that is currently certified in nine states. The VR solution known as the VRHealth Platform collects and examines user data through artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-computing algorithms to deliver advanced data analytics in real-time, consistently enabling healthcare providers to enhance their users' and payers' healthcare experiences. The company offers a variety of patent-pending solutions from rehabilitation services to cognitive assessment and training, to pain management. XRHealth works with several world-renowned U.S. healthcare providers, hospitals and rehabilitation centers. Founded in 2016, XRHealth is headquartered in Israel and Boston, Massachusetts. Learn more at https://www.xr.health/.

Contact: DeeDee Rudenstein, drudenstein@propelsc.com, (610) 660-7787

