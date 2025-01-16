XS Brokers Appoints Scott Burns to Lead New Cyber Insurance Division

QUINCY, Mass., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XS Brokers (XSB), a leading independent insurance underwriting and wholesale brokerage group, announces the creation of a new product division for Cyber Liability to be led by Scott Burns, Senior Vice President.

"At XS Brokers, it is crucial that we stay ahead of the evolving needs of our retail clients. Cyber Liability has emerged as one of the fastest-growing lines of coverage in recent years. Scott Burns joined our company in 2018 as a Cyber Liability Specialist. In a brief period, Scott significantly enhanced our capabilities and market access with leading-edge carrier partners, establishing us as a recognized provider of Cyber solutions nationwide. In his new role, Scott will be fully responsible for the Division's growth strategy, including expanding sales and ongoing collaborations with key carrier and retail partners," stated Eric Wirkus, President. "Scott is the ideal person to lead this new product line division – he is collaborative, vigilant in driving product awareness, and remains at the forefront of this ever-changing product line."

"With over 12 years in the industry, my time at XS Brokers has been both exhilarating and challenging. We have had to help clients meet their present needs while also looking to the future to understand and manage dynamic risk exposures. This task has been made easier thanks to XS Brokers' stellar industry reputation." said Scott Burns, Senior Vice President.

"I am honored to have been appointed to build out the Cyber Liability division and look forward to contributing to the growth and success of the company. I am confident that, together with our divisional team, we will achieve remarkable growth milestones and create new opportunities with our retail and carrier partners."

XS Brokers Insurance Agency (www.xsbrokers.com) is an independent binding authority and wholesale brokerage group headquartered in Massachusetts. With offices throughout the Northeast and Southeast, XSB is a full-service insurance group providing leading-edge coverage solutions exclusively to retail agents and brokers. Since 1978, XSB has focused on providing a broad range of personal and commercial lines solutions, service excellence, and market agility to help retail agents drive growth. Licensed in 50 states and with well over 30 binding authority facilities and strategic carrier appointments, XSB has consistently achieved 17% YOY growth for the past 10 years.

