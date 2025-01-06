XS Brokers Promotes Peter Buccinna to Regional Leader of New York

QUINCY, Mass., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XS Brokers (XSB), a leading independent insurance underwriting and wholesale brokerage group, announces the promotion of Peter Buccinna to Vice President, Regional Leader of New York to continue its expansion efforts in the State.

"Peter has more than 26 years of industry experience and has been instrumental in laying the groundwork for the advancement of XS Brokers' Northeastern efforts since joining the firm in 2017. In his new role, he will oversee the development of state strategies to drive growth through organic sales and continued collaboration with key retail partners," stated Eric Wirkus, President. "As we continue to grow rapidly throughout the US, we are expanding our leadership team. We are pleased to have a strong talent base and experience to promote from within. As the New York Regional Leader, Peter will have an even greater impact that will benefit our organization, our carrier partners, and our retail clients."

"What has always energized me about XS Brokers is our 'get it done' culture, which has truly fostered my success within the organization," said Peter Buccinna, Vice President. "I am honored to lead the New York team. My goal for sustainable growth throughout the state is to continue building trust with our partners and strategically expand our reach by providing the best coverage and pricing solutions available in the marketplace. Our differentiation is responsiveness and transparency in everything we do with our clients. I am excited to make New York an even bigger part of XS Brokers' future."

XS Brokers Insurance Agency (www.xsbrokers.com) is an independent binding authority and wholesale brokerage group headquartered in Massachusetts. With offices throughout the Northeast and Southeast, XSB is a full-service insurance group providing leading-edge coverage solutions exclusively to retail agents and brokers. Since 1978, XSB has focused on providing a broad range of personal and commercial lines solutions, service excellence, and market agility to help retail agents drive growth. Licensed in 50 states and with well over 30 binding authority facilities and strategic carrier appointments, XSB has consistently achieved 17% YOY growth for the past 10 years.

