XSOLIS Achieves 2023 Best in KLAS® Recognition for Physician Advisory Services

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XSOLIS, the artificial intelligence (AI) technology company creating a more efficient healthcare system, today announced it was ranked No. 1 by KLAS Research in its 2023 Best in KLAS® for Physician Advisory Services. XSOLIS previously led this category ranking, which recognizes software and services companies who excel in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care, at No. 1 in 2021.

The XSOLIS Physician Advisory Services team offers supplementary or fully outsourced physician advisory services to its nationwide hospital and health system clients. These clients also use XSOLIS' technology solution, CORTEX®, which interfaces with the electronic medical record in real time and applies predictive analytics to offer utilization review nurses and physician advisors a more objective view of medical necessity. Through AI-driven insights, XSOLIS' platform quickly and efficiently identifies and supports escalated case statuses and helps facilitate better communication and alignment between providers and payers.

"It is gratifying to be recognized once again by KLAS for our efforts to make a positive impact on the utilization review process through our physician advisory services," said Heather Bassett, M.D., XSOLIS chief medical officer, and head of physician advisory services. "The customer feedback received by KLAS reiterates that XSOLIS and its offerings are truly differentiated in the market."

A recent report revealed that U.S. hospitals experienced their worst financial year since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022. Now, more than ever, U.S. hospitals and health systems are seeking tools to improve productivity to handle increased patient volumes with less staff resources, in the wake of rising costs.

"Better technology solutions and services that directly address these pain points while improving provider-payer relations will be key to creating a more resilient healthcare industry," said Bassett. "Thank you to XSOLIS customers who are helping us lead the charge to streamline healthcare through enhanced provider-payer relations, and to KLAS for this important designation that further supports our mission as we create a frictionless healthcare system."

"The 2023 Best in KLAS report highlights the top-performing healthcare IT solutions as determined by extensive evaluations and conversations with thousands of healthcare providers," said Adam Gale, KLAS CEO. "These distinguished winners have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving and innovating the industry, and their efforts are recognized through their inclusion in this report. Congratulations to all the winning vendors for setting the bar for excellence in healthcare IT. KLAS continues to be committed to creating transparency and helping providers make informed decisions through our accurate, honest, and impartial reporting."

