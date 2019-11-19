XSOLIS Announces Acquisition of MEDarchon

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XSOLIS, the company channeling health care data into predictive intelligence and action, today announced that it has acquired MEDarchon, a provider of intelligent clinical communication.

Nashville-based MEDarchon was founded in 2012 with a specific goal in mind: to improve patient care and provider effectiveness by preventing silos in communication. MEDarchon offers real-time, unified clinical communication to better care delivery. Similarly, XSOLIS uses real-time clinical data and analytics to better healthcare operations. "XSOLIS offers MEDarchon a partner equally dedicated to innovation and forward momentum," said Joan Butters, CEO and cofounder of XSOLIS. "Together, our two companies envision a future where real-time data can inform real-time communication to build a smarter future for healthcare."

The acquisition was finalized on November 15, 2019. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. MEDarchon clients will experience no immediate change in service or support. "We are thrilled to join XSOLIS as a part of our journey," said Lyle Beasley, MEDarchon Board Member. "We believe our clients will benefit immensely from the opportunities XSOLIS offers in product and solution development."

About XSOLIS

XSOLIS is a healthcare technology firm focused on improving healthcare operations through cognitive computing. Partnering with some of the most forward-thinking healthcare organizations across the nation, XSOLIS transforms the utilization management process between payers and providers; XSOLIS analytics form the common framework for objective, holistic determinations of medical necessity. For more information, visit www.xsolis.com.

