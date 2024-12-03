Xsolis Launches New Generative AI Solution to Improve Clinician Efficiency in Mid-Revenue Cycle

MultiCare Health System to pilot Xsolis' new generative AI solution to further streamline documentation for appeals, providing quicker financial relief to health systems

FRANKLIN, Tenn., and RENTON, Wash., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xsolis , an AI-driven technology company that reduces administrative waste by fostering collaboration between healthcare providers and payers, has announced the launch of an innovative generative AI solution that will be used to streamline appeals during mid-revenue cycle. MultiCare Health System , a leading healthcare system in Washington State, will be the first health system to pilot the new solution, which will empower their clinicians to streamline documentation and expedite the creation and submission of appeal letters, helping them meet health plan filing deadlines to receive appropriate reimbursements.

"Through our continued partnership with Xsolis, we've reduced administrative tasks, improved payer relations, and established a successful track record of operational and financial improvements," said Debbie Schardt, assistant vice president of revenue cycle and utilization management with MultiCare Health System. "Xsolis' enhanced generative AI capabilities will build on our successes in critical areas, including, reducing burnout, improving job satisfaction, and generating financial savings for the organization."

"MultiCare Health System continues to lead among peers with its use of comprehensive, AI-driven strategies and tools to overhaul utilization review and close gaps within revenue cycle management," said Joan Butters, CEO and co-founder of Xsolis. "We're proud to support their mission by continuing to deliver the latest AI solutions that help bridge the gap between clinician workflows and financial outcomes, while minimizing friction between health plans and providers."

MultiCare Health System implemented Xsolis' AI platform in 2017 to gain essential operational and clinical efficiencies, increasing case review times by 150%. They have saved more than $8 million since their partnership began.

A recent Harris Poll estimates clinicians spend around 28 hours a week on administrative tasks – including almost 9 hours a week on documentation – which strongly correlates to burnout amidst staffing shortages. Over 90% of providers and payers surveyed feel positively about generative AI's potential for reducing administrative tasks, so they can focus more on time spent with patients and improving the quality of care.

Xsolis has been leveraging "human in the loop" AI practices to develop AI solutions that streamline medical necessity decision-making in healthcare for over a decade and will pair its new generative AI solutions alongside its existing predictive AI models, which have saved health system and health plan customers more than $1.5 billion.

About Xsolis

Xsolis is an AI-driven technology company fostering collaboration between health systems and health plans through real-time transparency, objective data for increased accuracy and alignment of medical necessity decisions, for more efficient outcomes. Dragonfly®, its AI-driven proprietary platform, is the first and only solution to use real-time predictive analytics to continuously assign an objective medical necessity score and assess the anticipated level of care for every patient, enabling more efficiency across the healthcare system. Xsolis is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. For more information, visit www.xsolis.com .

About MultiCare Health System

MultiCare Health System is a not-for-profit health care organization with 13 hospitals and more than 26,000 team members. We are committed to achieving our mission of healing and a healthy future and delivering world-class health outcomes and an exceptional experience.

As one of the largest community-based, locally governed health systems in Washington state, our comprehensive system of health includes numerous primary care, urgent care and dedicated specialty services. For more information, follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter or LinkedIn .

