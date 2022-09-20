XSOLIS Recognized in KLAS 2022 Emerging Solutions Top 20 Report

XSOLIS' AI-driven CORTEX® Platform Ranked Top Five for Reducing Cost of Care through Transformative Utilization Review and Care Management Capabilities

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XSOLIS, the artificial intelligence (AI) technology company creating a more efficient healthcare system, was recognized in the 2022 KLAS Emerging Solutions Top 20 Report. Through its AI-driven technology platform CORTEX®, XSOLIS connects payers and providers with a new level of collaboration using automation, transparency and objective insights.

The top 20 emerging solutions were selected by healthcare leaders across the country with the help of KLAS to find the solutions that had the greatest potential to disrupt the healthcare market. Solutions were rated by how well they could impact the Quadruple Aim of Healthcare. This aim is to improve outcomes, reduce the cost of care, improve patient experiences, and improve clinician experiences.

XSOLIS was selected as one of the top five solutions for reducing the cost of care. According to the report, XSOLIS takes a unique approach to "(address) the administrative burden of utilization management through artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, and machine learning," transforming the process of utilization management between payers and providers.

"We are honored to be recognized by KLAS and healthcare industry leaders across the country for our efforts to create more efficiency through the CORTEX platform," said Joan Butters, CEO and co-founder of XSOLIS. "As we work together to create a frictionless healthcare system and increase collaboration across our connected network of payers and providers, this accolade demonstrates that our solution is both meaningful and essential to the industry."

XSOLIS' CORTEX platform is the first and only solution to harness real-time predictive analytics to continuously assign an objective medical necessity score and assess the anticipated level of care for every patient. The purpose-built solution applies industry-leading AI to break down silos and accelerate data-driven decision making amongst its connected network to increase efficiency and cut administrative waste.

"Because KLAS believes in the power of technology to improve healthcare, it only made sense to research emerging, new solutions," said Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS. "We set out to help providers cut through the hype in this market and we found some new technologies with real capabilities. The recent Top 20 report highlights those solutions with the greatest potential impact according to healthcare leaders."

About XSOLIS:

XSOLIS is a platform, data science and solutions innovator serving health plans, hospitals and payer organizations nationwide to create a more efficient healthcare system. Through its purpose-built solutions and industry-leading AI, XSOLIS breaks down healthcare silos to accelerate data-driven decision making and collaboration across a connected network of providers and payers. CORTEX®, its AI-driven technology platform, is the first and only solution to use real-time predictive analytics to continuously assign an objective medical necessity score and assess the anticipated level of care for every patient. CORTEX eliminates waste through the science of data using automation, transparency and objective insights to ensure appropriate care settings, enabling more efficiency across the healthcare system. XSOLIS is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit www.xsolis.com.

About KLAS:

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. Follow KLAS on LinkedIn. Learn more at: klasresearch.com.

