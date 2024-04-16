Xsolis Returns as Platinum Sponsor of ACMA National Conference, Showcases Human-Centered AI Solutions

ACMA features professionals affiliated with case management and transitions of care and will take place in Nashville on April 19th-22nd

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xsolis, a leading healthcare technology company leveraging AI with a human-centered approach, announces its return as a platinum sponsor for the sixth consecutive year at the American Case Management Association (ACMA) National Conference. The conference takes place April 19-22 at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee, and brings together case management and transitions of care professionals.

Xsolis further demonstrates its commitment to the case management community by serving as the premiere partner for the ACMA Hero Award for the fourth year running. This award recognizes exceptional case managers who have overcome personal challenges while providing exemplary service to patients and families.

"As we continue to serve and be inspired by the case management community, Xsolis is dedicated to addressing its business challenges with our practical applications of AI – growing our connected network to foster more provider-payer collaboration, reducing friction and administrative waste, and improving outcomes," said Joan Butters, co-founder and CEO of Xsolis. "We look forward to hearing from our customers, MultiCare Health System and UMC Health System, about their successful use of our AI to streamline operations. This year, we are also excited to introduce several new innovations tailored to meet evolving customer needs."

Hospitals and health plans leverage Xsolis' Dragonfly platform for real-time machine learning and predictive intelligence to automate case reviews, creating up to 83% faster workflows via Xsolis' objective framework, and accelerating alignment with medical necessity decision-making. The ACMA National Conference will present several opportunities for attendees to engage with Xsolis and its solutions.

• Xsolis at the ACMA National Conference:

o Platinum Speaking Session: Join Xsolis CEO Joan Butters and Debbie Schardt, RN, MBA-HCA, assistant vice president, revenue cycle and utilization management at MultiCare Health System, for "Best Practices in Leveraging AI to Solve Healthcare's Biggest Challenges," on Saturday, April 20th, at 3:30 p.m. in Ballroom B1 (Level 4). This session explores how AI tackles healthcare's most pressing issues.

• Informational Sessions at Booth 100:

Learn about the latest advancements in AI for healthcare technology, including large language models and generative AI applications, at the in-booth session, " Empowering Healthcare Heroes with AI: Today's Solutions, Tomorrow's Innovations ," featuring Xsolis' Jason King , senior director of data science, and Matthew Brink , director of payer operations ( Friday, April 19 , 5:15 p.m. ).

," featuring Xsolis' , senior director of data science, and , director of payer operations ( , ). Discover the benefits of AI-driven strategies from UMC Health System's Dr. Amy Sikes , physician advisor, utilization management and case management, during the fireside chat, "AI for Improving Operational Efficiency and Reducing Administrative Burden" ( Saturday, April 20 , 12:30 p.m. ).

, physician advisor, utilization management and case management, during the fireside chat, ( , ). Gain insights on leading teams through change with MultiCare's Debbie Schardt and Xsolis' Matthew Brink at "Beyond Utilization Management: AI for Cross-Functional Digital Transformation and High-Performance Teams" ( Saturday, April 20 , 5:00 p.m. ).

• Visit Xsolis throughout the conference to:

o Experience the Future of Healthcare: Explore Xsolis' enhanced Dragonfly platform at Booth 100. Dragonfly provides a comprehensive view of patients with actionable insights and streamlined workflows. Witness the power of Dragonfly Navigate for managing length of stay and predicting discharge readiness.

To learn more about ACMA activities or request an on-site meeting, visit https://info.xsolis.com/acma-nat-2024.

To learn more about Xsolis, visit https://www.xsolis.com.

About Xsolis:

Xsolis is an AI-driven technology company with a human-centered approach, fostering collaboration between healthcare providers and payers through real-time transparency, objective data for increased accuracy and alignment of medical necessity decisions, and more efficient outcomes. Dragonfly®, its AI-driven proprietary platform, is the first and only solution to use real-time predictive analytics to continuously assign an objective medical necessity score and assess the anticipated level of care for every patient, enabling more efficiency across the healthcare system. Xsolis is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. For more information, visit www.xsolis.com.

