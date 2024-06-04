XSONX Joins MellingMedical Suite of Wound Care Products Available to Federal Health Facilities

Innovative Wound Hygiene System Useful to Cleanse and Debride Wounds and Stimulate Wound Healing

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MellingMedical is pleased to announce a strategic addition to its wound care technology offerings: the XSONX Wound Hygiene System with Vibrational Debridement Technology (VDT). Under the terms of their agreement, MellingMedical can offer the XSONX tool to the Federal Healthcare Market. As an SBA-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), MellingMedical offers a preferential pathway into the federal health system for medical product providers like XSONX.

"Military service members are at higher than average risk for complex wounds that can be slow to heal, extending the frustration and discomfort of the recovery process," said Chris Melling, founder and CEO of MellingMedical. "The value of XSONX as an enhancement to the healing process is only exceeded by the fact that their tool causes less patient pain than traditional ring curette excisional debridement. That's a huge improvement for service members and veterans who are receiving wound care."

Groundbreaking Wound Care Technology

Leveraging high-speed vibration with interchangeable debridement and wound cleansing heads, the XSONX tool can certainly be used for routine wound bed prep, but can also be leveraged to enhance the care of wounds showing signs of secondary infection, refashion wound edges or restart the healing on so-called "stalled wounds" with less patient discomfort.

"While medical personnel have done their best to debride wounds with blades or gauze over the years, our technology significantly improves the patient experience with a lower pain index and enhanced outcomes," said XSONX CEO Wade Farrow, MD, CWSP. "We are grateful that MellingMedical is providing us a pathway into the federal health care system, including the VA, so we can make things better for America's veterans and service members."

About MellingMedical

MellingMedical, an SBA-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), holds a Medical Equipment and Surgical Federal Supply Schedule (Med/Surg), as well as a Pharmaceutical Schedule and ECAT capabilities (Med/Surg ECAT: SPE2DE-24-D-0003; Equipment ECAT: SPE2DH-19-D-0018), providing innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions to all 172 VA Medical Centers and 1,138 VA Outpatient Clinics, all seven (7) VA CMOPs, 95 DoD Medical Facilities and Health and Human Services (HHS), including Indian Health Services (IHS) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). To learn more, visit MellingMedical.com.

About XSONX.

The XSONX Wound Hygiene System with Vibrational Debridement Technology (VDT) is a cordless system with micro-vibrational technology which powerfully cleans and debrides chronic and contaminated wounds using >500 vibrations per second. XSONX has 5 Clinicals demonstrating reduced pain and anxiety of debridement, stimulation of wound bed, and more thorough wound bed preparation to help remove slough and disrupt biofilm. By all measures, the system is simple, easy-to-use and cost effective. To learn more, visit www.xsonx.com

