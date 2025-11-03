Xtalks Announces its Life Science Webinar Calendar for November 2025

Upcoming free, educational webinars from Xtalks will feature topics on biomarkers, cell and gene therapy, clinical trials, commercialization & HEOR, drug discovery & development, drug safety, healthcare, patient recruitment & retention, pharma manufacturing & supply chain, pharmaceutical regulation and preclinical.

BIOMARKERS

Nov 4 - From Signals to Strategy: The Next Chapter of Digital Biomarkers

Nov 18 - Biomarker-Driven Therapy Launch Strategies for Global Success

CELL AND GENE THERAPY

Nov 11 - Advancing Cell Therapy Development with Integrated Analytical and Process Strategies

Nov 13 - Where Will Your CGT Study Go? Solving the Site Capacity Challenge

Nov 20 - Ensuring compliance with animal-free raw materials in CGT

CLINICAL TRIALS

Nov 5 - Improving Translational Research and Clinical Trials with Digital Pathology

Nov 7 - The Evolution of Precision Medicine in Age-Related Neurological Diseases

Nov 10 - Improve Clinical Trial Delivery by Leveraging AI Forecasting Tools (Broadcast 1)

Nov 10 - Improve Clinical Trial Delivery by Leveraging AI Forecasting Tools (Broadcast 2)

Nov 12 - Engaging Underrepresented Voices to Improve Trial Access

Nov 13 - IVD Study Steps for Success: Safety and Quality of Global IVD Clinical Performance Studies

Nov 20 - Using Imaging in Clinical Trials to Improve Data and Decisions

Nov 21 - Enhancing Cardiometabolic Trials with Configurable eCOA and Digital Health Technologies

COMMERCIALIZATION & HEOR

Nov 7 - Drug Compendia: Practical Strategies to Bridge Evidence and Payer Coverage

Nov 10 - Maximum Fair Price Strategies for IPAY2027 Readiness

Nov 13 - Harnessing the Power of Real-World Data for New Therapies

Nov 18 - Real-World Clinical Data and Cohort Design

Nov 24 - Using Early Evidence Generation to Drive Commercial Success

DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT

Nov 4 - Driving Success in Therapeutics with Recombinant Antibody Production

Nov 6 - Accelerating Drug Discovery from Virtual Screening to Lead Optimization

Nov 12 - Streamlining Cell Line Development for Faster Biologics Production

Nov 12 - Every Patient Matters: Bespoke Digital Endpoint Strategies for Rare Disease Drug Development

Nov 14 - Accelerating Radiopharmaceutical Therapy with Translational Tools

Nov 14 - Profiling Biology at Scale with DRUG-seq: From Mechanisms to Safety

Nov 19 - Crystallization Strategies for API Development and Scale-Up

Nov 20 - Clinical Signals and Strategic Shifts: Insights That Shape Oncology Drug Development

Nov 21 - Engineering Peptide Stability Through Azapeptide Synthesis and Applications

Nov 25 - Enhance Peptide Manufacturing Using Backbone N-Protecting Groups

DRUG SAFETY

Nov 11 - Safety & Regulatory Compliance Predictions For 2026: Unlock Safety & Regulatory Trends With IQVIA

HEALTHCARE

Nov 11 - Osmolality as a Key to Diagnosing Diabetes Insipidus

PATIENT RECRUITMENT & RETENTION

Nov 3 - How to Measure Patient Experience in Clinical Studies: Driving Retention, Timelines and ROI

Nov 17 - Boost Participant Recruitment with Precision Feasibility and RWD

PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN

Nov 5 - CMC Development Strategies to Prevent Rework and Delays

Nov 6 - Beyond the bench: The advantages of GMP over USP compounding in early phase development

Nov 6 - Overcoming Late-Stage Formulations & Manufacturing Challenges with KinetiSol Technology

Nov 17 - Using Acceleration Levers to Expedite Late Phase CMC Programs for Therapeutic Proteins

PHARMACEUTICAL REGULATION

Nov 3 - Regulatory Writing with Closed-Loop Gen-AI that Protects IP and Saves Time

Nov 14 - IRB & ICF Approval Simplified: 5 Key Considerations and Mistakes

PRECLINICAL

Nov 3 - Deconstructing OCD Through the Use of Multiple Operant Behavioral Tasks in Rodents

