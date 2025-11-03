Xtalks Announces its Life Science Webinar Calendar for November 2025

News provided byXtalks
Nov 03, 2025, 08:30 ET
Upcoming free, educational webinars from Xtalks will feature topics on biomarkers, cell and gene therapy, clinical trials, commercialization & HEOR, drug discovery & development, drug safety, healthcare, patient recruitment & retention, pharma manufacturing & supply chain, pharmaceutical regulation and preclinical.
TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in the pharma, biotech, medical device and food industries. Access to all webinars is free, so be sure to register today to save your place! Participate in the discussion and stay relevant in your field!
Visit www.xtalks.com to see our upcoming webinars:
BIOMARKERS
Nov 4 - From Signals to Strategy: The Next Chapter of Digital Biomarkers
Nov 18 - Biomarker-Driven Therapy Launch Strategies for Global Success
CELL AND GENE THERAPY
Nov 11 - Advancing Cell Therapy Development with Integrated Analytical and Process Strategies
Nov 13 - Where Will Your CGT Study Go? Solving the Site Capacity Challenge
Nov 20 - Ensuring compliance with animal-free raw materials in CGT
CLINICAL TRIALS
Nov 5 - Improving Translational Research and Clinical Trials with Digital Pathology
Nov 7 - The Evolution of Precision Medicine in Age-Related Neurological Diseases
Nov 10 - Improve Clinical Trial Delivery by Leveraging AI Forecasting Tools (Broadcast 1)
Nov 10 - Improve Clinical Trial Delivery by Leveraging AI Forecasting Tools (Broadcast 2)
Nov 12 - Engaging Underrepresented Voices to Improve Trial Access
Nov 13 - IVD Study Steps for Success: Safety and Quality of Global IVD Clinical Performance Studies
Nov 20 - Using Imaging in Clinical Trials to Improve Data and Decisions
Nov 21 - Enhancing Cardiometabolic Trials with Configurable eCOA and Digital Health Technologies
COMMERCIALIZATION & HEOR
Nov 7 - Drug Compendia: Practical Strategies to Bridge Evidence and Payer Coverage
Nov 10 - Maximum Fair Price Strategies for IPAY2027 Readiness
Nov 13 - Harnessing the Power of Real-World Data for New Therapies
Nov 18 - Real-World Clinical Data and Cohort Design
Nov 24 - Using Early Evidence Generation to Drive Commercial Success
DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT
Nov 4 - Driving Success in Therapeutics with Recombinant Antibody Production
Nov 6 - Accelerating Drug Discovery from Virtual Screening to Lead Optimization
Nov 12 - Streamlining Cell Line Development for Faster Biologics Production
Nov 12 - Every Patient Matters: Bespoke Digital Endpoint Strategies for Rare Disease Drug Development
Nov 14 - Accelerating Radiopharmaceutical Therapy with Translational Tools
Nov 14 - Profiling Biology at Scale with DRUG-seq: From Mechanisms to Safety
Nov 19 - Crystallization Strategies for API Development and Scale-Up
Nov 20 - Clinical Signals and Strategic Shifts: Insights That Shape Oncology Drug Development
Nov 21 - Engineering Peptide Stability Through Azapeptide Synthesis and Applications
Nov 25 - Enhance Peptide Manufacturing Using Backbone N-Protecting Groups
DRUG SAFETY
Nov 11 - Safety & Regulatory Compliance Predictions For 2026: Unlock Safety & Regulatory Trends With IQVIA
HEALTHCARE
Nov 11 - Osmolality as a Key to Diagnosing Diabetes Insipidus
PATIENT RECRUITMENT & RETENTION
Nov 3 - How to Measure Patient Experience in Clinical Studies: Driving Retention, Timelines and ROI
Nov 17 - Boost Participant Recruitment with Precision Feasibility and RWD
PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN
Nov 5 - CMC Development Strategies to Prevent Rework and Delays
Nov 6 - Beyond the bench: The advantages of GMP over USP compounding in early phase development
Nov 6 - Overcoming Late-Stage Formulations & Manufacturing Challenges with KinetiSol Technology
Nov 17 - Using Acceleration Levers to Expedite Late Phase CMC Programs for Therapeutic Proteins
PHARMACEUTICAL REGULATION
Nov 3 - Regulatory Writing with Closed-Loop Gen-AI that Protects IP and Saves Time
Nov 14 - IRB & ICF Approval Simplified: 5 Key Considerations and Mistakes
PRECLINICAL
Nov 3 - Deconstructing OCD Through the Use of Multiple Operant Behavioral Tasks in Rodents
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit www.xtalks.com.
Contact:
Ayesha Rashid
Xtalks (www.xtalks.com)
Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x272
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article