Xtalks Launches Pharmaville Smart Locator to Support Global Life Science Location Discovery

The new Pharmaville Smart Locator supports early-stage location discovery and ecosystem research across pharma, biotech, medtech, R&D, clinical research and manufacturing. It helps life science professionals, companies and regions better understand where industry activity is concentrated and how global hubs are positioned for investment, talent, partnerships and strategic growth.

TORONTO, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtalks — The Life Science Community™, today announced the launch of the Pharmaville Smart Locator, a new digital resource designed to help life science professionals explore global hubs, regional ecosystems and location-based opportunities across pharma, biotech, R&D, clinical research, manufacturing, medtech and related sectors. Pharmaville is a broader Xtalks initiative focused on life science location intelligence, bringing together the Pharmaville Smart Locator, editorial content and webinars to explore where life science activity is growing and why it matters.

The launch comes as life science organizations face growing pressure to rethink where they operate, invest, manufacture, recruit and partner. Global supply chain realignment, manufacturing resilience, shifting geopolitical dynamics, talent concentration, clinical trial access and the rise of specialized innovation ecosystems have made location strategy a more important part of long-term decision-making.

The Pharmaville Smart Locator is the first major public-facing platform feature within Pharmaville, a broader Xtalks initiative focused on life science location intelligence, education and regional ecosystem discovery. In addition to the Smart Locator, Pharmaville will include editorial coverage, webinars, educational programming and resources examining how location influences investment, innovation, operations, clinical development, manufacturing, partnerships and career growth.

"For over 20 years, Xtalks has helped life science professionals make better-informed decisions, whether they are evaluating technologies, operational approaches, development strategies, regulatory alignment, manufacturing models or market opportunities," said John Hughes, CEO of Xtalks. "With Pharmaville, we are extending that decision-support role into location intelligence. Where life science activity happens is becoming a more important strategic question, and the Pharmaville Smart Locator gives users a new way to begin exploring that landscape."

The Pharmaville Smart Locator is designed to support early-stage location discovery and ecosystem research. Users can explore global life science hubs, identify regions connected to pharma, biotech, medtech, manufacturing, clinical trials, R&D, talent and investment activity, and compare how locations are positioned within the broader global life science landscape.

For life science companies, including pharma, biotech, CDMOs, CROs, medtech and service organizations, Pharmaville.com offers a focused way to explore regions that may be relevant to R&D growth, manufacturing expansion, clinical trial access, supply chain resilience, talent recruitment, partnership development and commercial or operational planning.

For life science professionals, Pharmaville provides a way to understand where industry activity and opportunity are concentrated. As AI-driven R&D ecosystems, biomanufacturing hubs, clinical research networks and specialized regional clusters continue to evolve, professionals can use the platform to better understand where their skills, expertise and career goals may align with future industry growth.

For regional investment and economic development organizations, Pharmaville creates a new channel to communicate life science strengths to a targeted global audience. As global life science investment becomes more competitive, regions are being asked to demonstrate more than available land, incentives or infrastructure. They must clearly communicate how their ecosystems support innovation, talent, manufacturing, research, clinical development and long-term industry growth.

"Pharmaville was created to help bridge the gap between regional capability and industry perception," said John Hughes. "Regions around the world are building highly specialized life science ecosystems, but those strengths need to be discoverable and understandable to the companies, professionals and partners shaping future investment and operational decisions."

Built as an extension of Xtalks, Pharmaville reflects Xtalks' long-standing role in connecting life science professionals with industry insights, webinars, editorial coverage and partner content. Through Pharmaville webinars, industry professionals can hear directly from regional and life science experts, ask questions and gain practical context on the factors shaping location, investment, clinical trial, manufacturing and career decisions. The initiative expands Xtalks' decision-support role into one of the industry's increasingly strategic questions: where life science happens.

The Pharmaville Smart Locator is now live and available at Pharmaville.com.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks — The Life Science Community™ empowers professionals across pharma, biotech, medtech, healthcare and research with the trusted knowledge and collaborative insights that move the industry forward. Powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., Xtalks delivers news, feature articles, webinars, podcasts, videos, expert interviews, curated job opportunities and more designed to support informed decision-making in a fast-evolving sector.

Every year, thousands of professionals rely on Xtalks for timely intelligence, peer perspectives and industry thought leadership. Join our life science community to stay informed, connected and ready for what's next.

To learn more about Xtalks, visit www.xtalks.com

For information about working with Xtalks to host your webinar, visit https://xtalks.com/partner-with-us/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks