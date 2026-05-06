Xtant Medical Expands Trivium™ Portfolio with the Commercial Launch of Trivium™ Shaped

BELGRADE, Mont., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT), a medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for spinal and other orthopedic conditions, today announced the commercial launch of Trivium™ Shaped, an extension of its Trivium™ bone graft portfolio that is now available in pre‑shaped configurations designed to support handling, preparation, and placement across a range of surgical applications.

Xtant Medical’s Trivium™ family of bone graft products

Trivium Shaped builds on the success of the Trivium sculptable format (launched in April 2025) by offering surgeons ready-to-use graft forms, including boats and strips, designed to enhance consistency and handling in the operating room. The introduction of pre-shaped configurations represents a significant advancement in graft convenience and clinical utility, allowing surgeons to optimize surgical workflow while maintaining the exceptional performance characteristics of the Trivium platform.

"The launch of Trivium Shaped reflects our commitment to providing surgeons with versatile, high-performance solutions that address their diverse needs," said Sean Browne, President and CEO of Xtant Medical. "By combining the proven benefits of our advanced bone graft technology with ready-to-use pre-shaped formats, we're enabling surgeons to achieve consistent, reliable outcomes with reduced preparation time and greater efficiency. Trivium Shaped joins our growing line of orthobiologics innovations for which we are known."

Trivium is a composite allograft that combines cortical fibers, cancellous bone, and demineralized bone matrix (DBM) into a single, connected graft matrix. The Trivium Shaped launch highlights the use of PureLoc™ technology, a proprietary automated DBM milling process that produces elongated, uniform cortical fibers that form the structural foundation of the graft.

Trivium™ Shaped is now available to Xtant Medical's nationwide distribution network of independent agents.

About Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Xtant Medical's mission of honoring the gift of donation so that our patients can live as full and complete a life as possible, is the driving force behind our company. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (www.xtantmedical.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics serving the chronic and surgical wound care and sports medicine markets, as well as spinal implant systems. Xtant people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.

The symbols ™ and ® denote trademarks and registered trademarks of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. or its affiliates, registered as indicated in the United States, and in other countries. All other trademarks and trade names referred to in this release are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that contain words such as "intends," ''expects,'' ''anticipates,'' ''plans,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' "continue," "future," ''will,'' "potential," similar expressions or the negative thereof, and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this release include the Company's expectations regarding the benefits and performance of Trivium™ Shaped and its potential to enable surgeons to achieve consistent, reliable outcomes with reduced preparation time and greater efficiency. The Company cautions that its forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors, including, among others: the ability of Trivium™ Shaped and other new products to gain market acceptance, perform as designed and intended, and meet the needs of surgeons and patients; the ability of the Company and its sales personnel and distributors to successfully sell Trivium™ Shaped, the Company's ability to successfully manufacture Trivium™ Shaped and in amounts required to meet demand; the Company's ability to continue to innovate, develop and introduce new products and the success of those products; the performance and success of the Company's fully vertically integrated structure; the Company's ability to engage and retain new and existing independent distributors, agents and qualified personnel and its dependence on key independent agents for a significant portion of its revenue; the Company's future operating and financial performance and its ability to increase or maintain revenue; and other risk factors, including in particular those associated with the launch of new products, contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 31, 2026 and subsequent SEC filings by the Company. Investors are encouraged to read the Company's filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.