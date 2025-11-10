Xtant Medical Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total Revenue of $33.3 Million Increased 19% Year-over-Year

Delivers Positive Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Cash Flow

Reiterates FY25 Revenue Guidance of $131-$135 Million, Representing Growth of 11%-15% over FY24

Previously Announced Sale of Certain Hardware Assets and OUS Businesses to Companion Spine Anticipated to Close by Year-End

BELGRADE, Mont., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for spinal and other orthopedic conditions, today reported financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $33.3 million, up 19%, compared to the prior year quarter

Gross margin of 66.1% compared to 58.4% for the prior year quarter

Net income of $1.3 million compared to a net loss of $5.0 million in the prior year quarter

Adjusted EBITDA of $4.5 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.0 million in the prior year quarter

Cash generated from operations of $4.6 million compared to cash used in operations of $1.7 million in the prior year quarter

Reiterates FY25 revenue guidance to $131-$135 million, representing growth of 11%-15% over FY24 revenue

Third Quarter 2025 and Recent Business Highlights

Announced that the pending sale of its non-core Coflex® and CoFix® assets and all OUS businesses to Companion Spine is anticipated to close by the end of 2025.

Launched CollagenX™, its bovine collagen particulate product for surgical wound closure that is designed to promote healing, prevent dehiscence, and help mitigate concerns related to surgical site infections. CollagenX is a potential addition to every case type currently addressed by Xtant's biologics portfolio, as well as procedures performed in other surgical disciplines.

Sean Browne, President and CEO of Xtant Medical, stated, "Our strong third quarter results again reflect our recent emphasis on self-sustainability through positive free cash flow. We also delivered positive net income and adjusted EBITDA, representing significant improvements over the prior year quarter. Looking ahead, we expect that new product launches, together with measured investments in sales force expansion, will position us to deliver accelerating biologics product revenue growth while we continue to prudently manage expenses."

Mr. Browne continued, "We anticipate the sale of certain non-core spinal implant assets and our international businesses to Companion Spine will close by the end of the year sharpening our focus on our core biologics business. I believe we are very well positioned to deliver meaningful innovation for surgeons, improved outcomes for patients, and long-term value for our shareholders."

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue grew 19% to $33.3 million, compared to $27.9 million for the same quarter in 2024. The increase is due primarily to licensing revenue.

Gross margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 66.1%, compared to 58.4% for the same period in 2024. The increase is primarily attributable to favorable sales mix and greater scale.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $19.5 million, compared to $20.1 million for the third quarter of 2024. The reduction in operating expenses is primarily attributable to reduced compensation and commission expenses, which were partially offset by an increase in professional fees related to sales and marketing.

Net income totaled $1.3 million, or $0.01 per share on a fully diluted basis, compared to a net loss of $5.0 million, or $(0.04) per share, in the third quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $4.5 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.0 million for the same period in 2024. Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2024, phasing of the bargain purchase gain on sell through of inventory acquired as part of the purchase of Surgalign Holdings' hardware and biologics business is no longer included in acquisition-related fair value adjustments in the non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA calculation and prior period calculations as presented herein have been recast to conform to the current presentation and calculation.

The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income/loss from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest expense and provision for income tax/benefit, and as further adjusted to add back in or exclude, as applicable, separation-related expenses, non-cash compensation, disposition/acquisition-related expense, acquisition-related fair value adjustments, and unrealized foreign currency translation gain or loss. A calculation and reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) can be found in the attached financial tables.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had $10.6 million of cash and cash equivalents compared to $6.2 million as of December 31, 2024.

2025 Financial Guidance

Xtant is reiterating its full-year 2025 revenue guidance of $131 million to $135 million, which represents approximately 11% to 15% growth over the Company's full-year 2024 revenue.

Conference Call

Xtant Medical will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its third quarter 2025 financial and operating results at 8:30 am ET tomorrow, November 11, 2025.

To access the webcast: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3039/52972

To access the conference call, dial 888-506-0062 (US) or 973-528-0011 (International) and reference Participant Access Code 579614.

A replay of the call will be available on the Investor section of the Company's website at www.xtantmedical.com.

About Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Xtant Medical's mission of honoring the gift of donation so that our patients can live as full and complete a life as possible, is the driving force behind our company. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (www.xtantmedical.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics serving the chronic and surgical wound care and sports medicine markets, as well as spinal implant systems. Xtant people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.

The symbols ™ and ® denote trademarks and registered trademarks of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. or its affiliates, registered as indicated in the United States, and in other countries. All other trademarks and trade names referred to in this release are the property of their respective owners.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including adjusted EBITDA. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to the most comparable GAAP measures for the respective periods can be found in tables later in this release. The Company's management believes that the presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors. These measures may assist investors in evaluating the Company's operations, period over period. Management uses the non-GAAP measures in this release internally for evaluation of the performance of the business, including the allocation of resources. Investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "intends," ''expects,'' ''anticipates,'' ''plans,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' "continue," "future," ''will,'' "potential," "going forward," "guidance," similar expressions or the negative thereof, and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this release include the Company's full year 2025 revenue guidance, the anticipated timing of the closing of the sale of the Company's Coflex® and CoFix® assets and its OUS businesses to Companion Spine, and the Company's expectation that new product launches, together with investments in sales force expansion, will position the Company to deliver accelerating biologics product revenue growth while continuing to prudently manage expenses. The Company cautions that its forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors, including, among others: the possibility that the sale of the Company's Coflex and CoFix products and international businesses are not completed or, if completed, that the anticipated benefits of the transactions are not realized when expected or at all; the possibility that the transactions may be more expensive to complete than anticipated; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of the parties to terminate either or both transactions; exposure to potential litigation and adverse tax consequences; the Company's future operating results and financial performance; its ability to increase or maintain revenue; the Company's ability to become operationally self-sustaining and less reliant on third-party manufacturers and suppliers; risks associated with its acquisitions and the integration of those businesses; anticipated shortages of stem cells which will adversely affect future revenues; the ability to implement successfully its future growth initiatives and risks associated therewith; possible future impairment charges to long-lived assets and goodwill and write-downs of excess inventory; the ability to remain competitive; the ability to innovate, develop and introduce new products and the success of those products; the ability to engage and retain new and existing independent distributors and agents and qualified sales and other personnel and the Company's dependence on key independent agents for a significant portion of its revenue; the effect of labor and hospital staffing shortages on the Company's business, operating results and financial condition, especially when they affect key markets; the effect of inflation, increased interest rates and other recessionary factors and supply chain disruptions; the effect of product sales mix changes on the Company's financial results; government and third-party coverage and reimbursement for Company products; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals and comply with government regulations; the effect of product liability claims and other litigation to which the Company may be subject; the effect of product recalls and defects; the ability to license certain of the Company's intellectual property on commercially reasonable terms and to maintain any such licenses; the ability to obtain and protect Company intellectual property and proprietary rights and operate without infringing the rights of others; risks associated with the Company's clinical trials; international risks; the ability to service Company debt, comply with its debt covenants and access additional indebtedness or financing on favorable terms or at all, if and when needed; and other factors. Additional risk factors are contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 6, 2025 and subsequent SEC reports, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2025 to be filed with the SEC on November 12, 2025. Investors are encouraged to read the Company's filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

-- Tables Follow –

XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except number of shares and par value)





As of

September

30, 2025

As of

December 31,

2024









ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash and cash-equivalents

$ 10,400

$ 6,199 Restricted cash

241

22 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,025 and $1,437, respectively

25,517

20,660 Inventories

40,714

38,634 Prepaid and other current assets

1,458

1,601 Total current assets

78,330

67,116









Property and equipment, net

10,009

10,131 Right of use asset, net

3,619

829 Goodwill

7,302

7,302 Intangible assets, net

7,060

8,356 Other assets

1

103 Total Assets

$ 106,321

$ 93,837









LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 6,856

$ 7,918 Accrued liabilities

11,535

7,771 Advances from pending sale of Coflex/Cofix assets and international hardware business

5,000

- Current portion of lease liability

760

703 Current portion of finance lease obligations

44

69 Line of credit

11,308

12,120 Total current liabilities

35,503

28,581 Long-term Liabilities:







Lease liability, net

2,949

166 Financing lease obligations, net

22

47 Long-term debt, plus premium and less issuance costs

17,404

22,038 Deferred tax liability

60

42 Total Liabilities

55,938

50,874









Stockholders' Equity







Preferred stock, $0.000001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding

-

- Common stock, $0.000001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized;

140,004,240 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025

and 139,045,664 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31,

2024

-

- Additional paid-in capital

304,787

302,738 Accumulated other comprehensive income

139

(316) Accumulated deficit

(254,543)

(259,459) Total Stockholders' Equity

50,383

42,963









Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity

$ 106,321

$ 93,837

XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except number of shares and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,









2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue















Product revenue

$ 27,772

$ 27,937

$ 87,492

$ 85,754 License revenue

5,483

-

14,078

- Total Revenue

33,255

27,937

101,570

85,754

















Cost of Sales

11,263

11,630

35,051

33,562 Gross Profit

21,992

16,307

66,519

52,192

















Gross Profit %

66.1 %

58.4 %

65.5 %

60.9 %

















Operating Expenses















General and administrative

7,071

7,493

22,082

22,991 Sales and marketing

11,746

11,890

34,566

37,530 Research and development

634

701

1,643

1,863 Total Operating Expenses

19,451

20,084

58,291

62,384

















Loss from Operations

2,541

(3,777)

8,228

(10,192)

















Other (Expense) Income















Interest expense

(904)

(1,199)

(2,953)

(3,026) Unrealized foreign currency translation gain

(56)

27

146

106 Other (Expense) Income

(16)

(13)

(18)

(6) Total Other (Expense) Income

(976)

(1,185)

(2,825)

(2,926) Net Income (Loss) from Operations Before Provision for Income Taxes

1,565

(4,962)

5,403

(13,118)

















Benefit (Provision) for Income Taxes















Current and Deferred

(257)

(62)

(487)

(166) Net Income (Loss)

$ 1,308

$ (5,024)

$ 4,916

$ (13,284)

















Net Income (Loss) Per Share:















Basic

$ 0.01

$ (0.04)

$ 0.04

$ (0.11) Dilutive

$ 0.01

$ (0.04)

$ 0.04

$ (0.10)

















Shares used in the computation:















Basic

139,712,969

135,100,233

139,366,489

131,881,302 Dilutive

150,377,234

135,100,233

149,912,292

131,881,302

XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands)





Nine Months Ended

September 30,







2025

2024 Operating activities:







Net income (loss)

$ 4,916

$ (13,284) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

3,404

3,076 Gain on sale of fixed assets

(16)

(182) Non-cash interest

415

369 Stock-based compensation

2,165

3,277 Provision for reserve on accounts receivable

568

330 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory

1,318

695 Other

68

(1)









Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Trade accounts receivable

(5,639)

(128) Inventories

(2,789)

(5,657) Prepaid and other assets

314

(503) Accounts payable

(1,279)

1,290 Accrued liabilities

3,721

(1,843) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

7,166

(12,561) Investing activities:







Purchases of property and equipment

(1,987)

(3,441) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets

206

278 Advances from pending sales of Coflex/CoFix assets and international hardware business 5,000

- Net cash used in investing activities

3,219

(3,163) Financing activities:







Payments on financing leases

(51)

(49) Borrowings on line of credit

77,573

86,315 Repayments on line of credit

(78,385)

(78,050) Payment on long-term debt

(5,000)

- Proceeds from issuance of long term debt

-

5,000 Debt issuance costs

(49)

(648) Proceeds from private placement, net of cash issuance costs

-

4,456 Proceeds from the exercise of stock based compensation

-

13 Payment of taxes from withholding of common stock on settlement of restricted stock units

(116)

(110) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(6,028)

16,927









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

63

(40)









Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

4,420

1,163 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year

6,221

5,923 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year

$ 10,641

$ 7,086



















Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported in the consolidated balance sheets







Cash and cash equivalents

10,400

6,596 Restricted cash

241

490 Total cash and restricted cash reported in the consolidated balance sheets

$ 10,641

$ 7,086

XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. CALCULATION OF NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands)





















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024

















Net Income (Loss)

$ 1,308

$ (5,024)

$ 4,916

$ (13,284)

















Depreciation and amortization

1,161

1,073

3,404

3,076 Interest expense

904

1,199

2,953

3,026 Tax (benefit) expense

257

62

487

166 Non-GAAP EBITDA

3,630

(2,690)

11,760

(7,016)

















Non-GAAP EBITDA/Total revenue

10.9 %

-9.6 %

11.6 %

-8.2 %

















NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA CALCULATION















Separation related expenses

-

464

23

490 Non-cash compensation

641

1,139

2,165

3,277 Acquisition/disposition-related expense

74

-

369

338 Acquisition-related fair value adjustments (1)

140

145

311

529 Unrealized foreign currency translation (gain) loss

56

(27)

(146)

(106) Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

$ 4,541

$ (969)

$ 14,482

$ (2,488)

















Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA/Total revenue

13.7 %

-3.5 %

14.3 %

-2.9 %



(1) Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2024, phasing of the bargain purchase gain on sell through of inventory acquired as part of the purchase of Surgalign Holdings' hardware and biologics business is no longer included in acquisition-related fair value adjustments in the non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA calculation and prior period calculations as presented herein have been recast to conform to the current presentation and calculation. The related effect on adjusted EBITDA was a reduction of $0.8 million and $2.9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 to arrive at recast amounts.

