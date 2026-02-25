Xtant Medical to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 2026 Musculoskeletal Conference

BELGRADE, Mont., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal, orthopedic, and wound care disorders, today announced that Sean Browne, CEO, Scott Neils, CFO, and Mark Schallenberger, COO, will be participating in the Canaccord Genuity 2026 Musculoskeletal Conference, which is being held March 2, 2026, in New Orleans and virtually.

A webcast of the company's presentation will be available here as of Monday, February 2nd at 2:00 P.M. (ET). In addition, Xtant's management team will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings on that day. Interested investors should contact their representative at Canaccord Genuity. A replay of the presentation will be posted to the Presentation & Events page of Xtant's Investors website for 90 days.

About Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Xtant Medical's mission of honoring the gift of donation so that our patients can live as full and complete a life as possible, is the driving force behind our company. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (www.xtantmedical.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics serving the chronic and surgical wound care and sports medicine markets, as well as spinal implant systems. Xtant people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.

